US President Donald Trump has faced renewed calls from online critics for his removal under the 25th Amendment after sharing apparently AI-generated images depicting himself comforting the injured son of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. The images, posted on Truth Social over the weekend, accompanied a story about Trump's support for Mullin's family following his son Jim's serious brain injury in 2020.

Although the underlying incident is genuine, critics accused Trump of sharing fabricated scenes that portrayed him as the family's rescuer. The backlash included calls from online critics to invoke the 25th Amendment, questioning the president's fitness for office and reigniting broader debate about his conduct and judgement.

Trump's AI Images Spark 25th Amendment Demands

The images appeared to show Trump cradling a teenage boy, presented as Jim Mullin, while his father stood tearfully in the background. The scenes suggested an emotional encounter inside the Oval Office, although there is no evidence that such an encounter took place.

On X, the account Republicans Against Trump responded: '25th amendment now!'

Political commentator Raymond Baker described the post as 'Demented. Gross. Disrespectful. Manipulative. And 25th Amendment worthy.'

Ben Meiselas, co-founder of the progressive outlet MeidasTouch, also criticised the fabricated imagery. 'Imagine being Markwayne Mullin as Trump posts AI slop of himself cradling AI slop of your injured son,' he wrote, questioning the portrayal of the family.

Author James Surowiecki called the images 'grotesque', accusing Trump of exploiting another family's suffering to elevate his own image.

25th amendment now! — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 15, 2026

What Happened to Markwayne Mullin's Son Jim?

The controversy centres on a real incident that Mullin discussed during his Senate confirmation hearing in March 2026. According to Mullin's testimony, his son Jim suffered a severe brain injury during a wrestling match on 17 January 2020, when he was 15. 'My son was a really world-class athlete,' Mullin told senators, recalling that Jim woke up 26 hours after the injury.

Mullin said Trump contacted him immediately after learning what had happened and offered his private aircraft to transport the family to a rehabilitation centre in California.bThe family declined because Jim could not travel by air.

However, Mullin testified that Trump continued checking on his son's recovery. 'He called almost every day for two weeks checking on Jim,' Mullin said.

The secretary praised Trump's concern, saying the support had been offered without seeking publicity. His testimony supports the account of Trump's assistance but does not establish the emotional scenes depicted in the AI images.

Can the 25th Amendment Remove Donald Trump?

The 25th Amendment provides a constitutional process for transferring presidential powers when a president is unable to discharge the duties of office.

Under Section Four, the vice-president and a majority of the Cabinet can declare the president unable to serve, initially transferring authority to the vice-president. If the president contests that declaration, Congress may ultimately decide the dispute.

However, social media demands alone cannot trigger the process, and there has been no announced move by the Cabinet to invoke it against Trump over the images.

Neither Trump nor the White House has publicly addressed the criticism surrounding the post.