Donald Trump prompted fresh calls for the 25th Amendment in Washington on Sunday night after posting an AI-generated image of himself arresting an alien on Truth Social, just hours after issuing a sharp threat to Iran over the war in the Middle East.

The reaction came after a string of posts that unsettled critics and supporters alike. Trump had recently warned that 'the clock is ticking' for Iran, language widely read as an escalation as diplomatic efforts stalled. Against that backdrop, the decision to share a stylised fictional image of him in combat gear detaining an extraterrestrial figure only deepened questions about his judgement.

Iran Warning Sets Tone

Trump's latest controversy began with the Iran warning, delivered in his trademark urgent capitals on Truth Social. He told followers that Tehran's leaders 'better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them', adding that 'TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!'.

President Trump posts on TruthSocial: For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them.



TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT pic.twitter.com/qDsoRzAVZR — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 17, 2026

The post followed a reported conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at a moment when Iranian media has accused Washington of failing to offer meaningful concessions. The underlying diplomatic details have not been publicly confirmed by the White House, and Trump's comments once again appeared to run ahead of formal policy briefings.

Soon after that warning, Trump shifted attention to a different kind of message. He shared an AI-generated image of himself on a military warship in rough seas, followed by the alien image that quickly drew even more attention.

Trump posts AI-generated image of himself walking with alien. pic.twitter.com/pK0KOM09H6 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 18, 2026

The picture showed the President apparently arresting a humanoid alien figure. It also featured distorted, oddly rendered fingers, but the real issue was not the artwork itself. It was the fact that it appeared on the verified account of the sitting President at a moment of high geopolitical tension.

Commentators Pile On

One social media commentator, posting as 'Hal for NY', said the episode pointed to something more troubling about Trump's mindset. 'Donald Trump is no longer with us. He has completely left reality, as his postings on Truth Social are becoming more frequent and far more bizarre,' he said.

Referring to the alien image, he added: 'Take a look at this. What in the world is this? That is a real post on Truth Social.'

Hal then linked Trump's online behaviour to constitutional questions. 'This is the President of the United States, and what he is doing right now with all that is going on,' he said, before repeating his view that the Cabinet 'has to invoke the 25th Amendment.'

He conceded that such a move was unlikely, while alleging that senior figures were 'using their positions to enrich themselves' and urging Republicans in Congress to 'step up.' Those are partisan claims, and there is no independent confirmation of the motives he attributes to Trump's allies, but they reflect a live strand of anger among some commentators.

Online Reaction Splits

Reaction to Trump's alien image was sharply divided, with users quoted by the Irish Star treating it as proof that his behaviour had moved from provocative to erratic. 'The whole world is laughing,' one wrote, while another said: 'We all know that Trump lost it many moons ago.'

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Others saw something more serious in the post. One commenter argued that 'he is most danger for world. People are losing money and jobs,' linking Trump's social media output to wider economic anxiety. Another called him 'crazy as a loon, yet nothing happens,' adding: 'I'm exhausted.'

Not everyone believed Trump personally wrote or selected the post. One user suggested most of the account's content may come from 'one or two social media interns,' while another said the image looked like recycled material from the UFO and UAP community. That claim has not been independently verified, and the White House has offered no explanation for why the image appeared when it did.

For critics such as Hal, the combination of an apocalyptic warning to Iran and a surreal AI image of Trump detaining an alien has only deepened doubts about his judgement. For supporters, the post is more likely to be trolling, staff error or internet humour taken too literally.

What is clear is that there is no formal medical assessment in play and no sign that Trump's Cabinet is moving towards a 25th Amendment process. Claims that the President has 'completely lost his mind' remain commentary, not established fact, and should be treated cautiously until verified by official records or on-the-record statements.