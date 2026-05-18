Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are back in the headlines nearly a year after finalising their divorce, after Furness appeared to post a pointed online dig in April that many read as a reference to her ex-husband's romance with Broadway star Sutton Foster.

The former couple were married for 27 years and announced their separation in 2023 before Furness formally filed for divorce from the Deadpool & Wolverine actor in May 2025. Jackman, 57, is now publicly dating his The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster, 51, and the relationship has continued to attract speculation about timing and alleged infidelity, none of which has been proven.

Cryptic Comment Fuels Talk

The latest ripple in the split comes from social media, where Furness reportedly left a brief but loaded comment under an Instagram video posted by actor Kerry Washington to promote her Apple TV series Imperfect Women.

In the clip, Washington appears with co-stars Kate Mara and Joel Kinnaman, who play a married couple in the show, while a voice-over line about relationships says: 'You guys love each other, huh? That's sweet. That will go away. You cannot trust anybody. Ever.' Washington leaned into the cynicism in her caption, writing: 'Imperfect Women episode 5 is out NOW. And you cannot trust ANYBODY...EVER.'

Furness then replied in the comments: 'HILARIOUS .,,, so true,' according to reports carried by the Daily Mail and picked up by Globe.

On its own, it is only a short reaction. But set against the long and very public breakdown of the Jackman and Furness marriage, the comment has been read by many as a pointed echo of old wounds.

No one from Jackman's camp has responded to the remark, and Furness has not clarified whether she meant it as a joke, a general observation or a veiled reference to her own experience. Nothing in the public record confirms that it was aimed at Sutton Foster or at Jackman personally.

Betrayal Word Lingers

What gives the comment extra bite is the language Furness used when she formally ended the marriage last year. At that point, Jackman and Foster had not publicly confirmed their relationship, although rumours about their chemistry in The Music Man had already been circulating.

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In her statement, Furness did not name Jackman or Foster. She said her 'heart and compassion' went out to 'everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,' calling it 'a profound wound' and saying the breakdown of her almost three-decade marriage had tested her faith and values.

The wording was measured, but the reference to betrayal set the tone for everything that followed. Since then, every sighting of Jackman and Foster has been filtered through speculation about overlap, loyalty and timing, even though none of the allegations has been proved.

Jackman and Foster only publicly confirmed their relationship in January 2025, and neither has addressed the rumours around how it began. The reporting available so far relies heavily on anonymous claims and online theorising rather than on-the-record confirmation.

Marriage Image Shifts

The emotional force of the Jackman and Furness split is easy to understand. For nearly 30 years, they were seen as one of Hollywood's more stable pairings, raising two children while balancing film sets, stage work and public life.

Their separation in 2023 shattered that image. Furness's later divorce filing and her remarks about betrayal reset the way many people viewed the marriage, turning a once-private breakup into a prolonged public story.

Now, instead of giving long interviews or detailed reflections, Furness is communicating in small, sharp bursts online. Her latest comment was brief, but in the context of everything else, it landed as another reminder that the emotional fallout is still very much alive.

Whether it was dark humour, lingering hurt or simply a reaction to a bitter joke, only Furness knows. What is clear is that nothing in the public record proves it was a direct jab at Jackman or Foster, so any harder claim should be treated cautiously.