Donald Trump has reignited concerns over the 22nd Amendment after telling business leaders at the White House on Monday that he could still be president 'eight or nine years from now', despite already serving a second term in Washington. The US president, who turns 80 in June, made the remark while discussing tax legislation and joked that he might personally benefit from it once he eventually leaves the Oval Office.

The comment came after several weeks in which Trump had appeared comparatively restrained following King Charles' state visit. That calmer stretch gave way to another day of provocative claims, political theatre and threats. Within 24 hours, Trump suggested he might sidestep the constitutional two term limit, boasted about his cognitive abilities, embraced AI generated propaganda, posted furiously on social media and warned Iranian forces they could be 'blown off the face of the earth'.

22nd Amendment Fears

For context, the 22nd Amendment states that 'no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice'. It was introduced after Franklin D. Roosevelt's four term presidency to prevent any future president from holding power indefinitely.

Trump told executives at Monday's White House meeting: 'When I get out of office in, let's say, eight or nine years from now, I'll be able to use it. I'll be able to use it myself.' He was referring to legislation that would allow companies to write off spending on new infrastructure, a policy he said would help business and, by his telling, might still benefit him years from now.

‘When I get out of office, in let’s say, 8 OR 9 YEARS FROM NOW…’ — Trump pic.twitter.com/QnFFnjMGJj — RT (@RT_com) May 4, 2026

The remark drew laughter in the room, but the White House has not said whether Trump was joking or floating the idea more deliberately. There has been no formal attempt to repeal or alter the 22nd Amendment, and no legal path has been set out for extending his time in office. For now, any suggestion that Trump could break the two term limit remains speculative.

What stands out is how easily the comment fits into Trump's broader pattern of brushing up against constitutional norms. After pushing false claims about a 'stolen' election and encouraging supporters to challenge the transfer of power, any suggestion that normal limits do not apply to him carries more weight than an offhand joke.

Fitness Claims And AI Imagery

The same event produced another familiar scene. Trump, who has repeatedly framed politics as a test of endurance between himself and Joe Biden, launched into a fresh defence of his physical and mental fitness. He again backed mandatory cognitive tests for presidential and vice presidential candidates, then said he had already taken three and 'aced each one'.

He invited the audience to picture how Biden would perform, saying he might not get past 'that first question'. Trump then suggested no one else in the room could match his score on the 30 question test, adding that the final questions are 'pretty hard' and require someone 'pretty sharp'.

Outside the room, official White House channels were projecting a different image altogether. On 4 May, the administration's X account shared an AI generated image of Trump in armour holding a US flag alongside Baby Yoda. The caption referenced Star Wars, reading: 'In a galaxy that demands strength, America stands ready. This is the way. May the 4th be with you.'

In a galaxy that demands strength - America stands ready.



This is the way. May the 4th be with you. pic.twitter.com/S8dOKOVd5P — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 4, 2026

It was not an isolated post. A week earlier, another AI generated image showed Trump holding a gun beneath the tagline 'No more Mr. Nice Guy', aimed at Iran. The overlap between political branding and fantasy imagery around the presidency has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

Permanent Campaign Mode

Away from the staged visuals, Trump's own social media activity added to the sense of a presidency that never leaves campaign mode. At one point on Monday, he posted 24 times on Truth Social within an hour. The posts ranged from immigration research to more AI imagery portraying him as a 'leader', while branding Biden a 'coward' and Barack Obama a 'traitor'.

He also reposted praise from supporters, including commentator Dave Rubin, who wrote: 'Trump was born for this. He never gets tired. Never phones it in. Genuinely loves America. And that's why they hate him.' Alongside the online barrage, Trump continued defending his decision to demolish the East Wing last October to make room for a new White House ballroom, a project he has reportedly wanted for more than a decade.

The most serious escalation came in his remarks on Iran. Trump said seven Iranian 'small boats' had been destroyed in the Strait of Hormuz after he launched 'Project Freedom', a US operation aimed at taking control of the strategic waterway and assisting hundreds of stranded ships. In an interview with Fox News, he warned that Iranian troops would be 'blown off the face of the earth' if they attacked US vessels or tried to block passage.

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Trump described the operation as 'one of the greatest military maneuvers ever done' and pointed back to his April warning that a 'whole civilization will die' if Iran failed to comply with his demands over the strait. He also boasted of US military strength, saying: 'We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before. We have the best equipment. We have stuff all over the world. We have these bases all over the world. They're all stocked up with equipment. We can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it.'

Taken together, the day's remarks painted a familiar picture of a president shifting between spectacle and brinkmanship. Trump moved from joking about remaining in office for 'nine years' to threatening overwhelming force abroad. Whether the 22nd Amendment comment remains a provocation or develops into something more serious is, for now, unclear.