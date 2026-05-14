US President Donald Trump is facing a fresh round of questions over his health and stamina after MS NOW's Morning Joe claimed he now appears to fall asleep on the job more often than former president Joe Biden, despite Trump's years of branding his rival 'Sleepy Joe'.

'Dozy Don' Criticised For Napping Yet Again

The criticism erupted after Trump appeared to briefly nod off during a White House maternal healthcare event earlier this week. Cameras captured the 79-year-old president sitting at the Resolute Desk with his eyes closed for an extended moment while officials spoke around him. The clip quickly spread online, sparking ridicule from critics and renewed debate over Trump's age and sleep habits.

The White House strongly denied Trump had fallen asleep, with one official insisting the president was merely 'blinking'. Hosts on MS NOW's Morning Joe openly mocked that explanation during Tuesday's broadcast and leaned into Trump's own history of taunting Biden.

'That's a very long blink,' host Joe Scarborough joked, while co-host Jonathan Lemire added that it may have been 'the longest blink' he had ever seen.

The pair then drew a direct line between Trump's recent behaviour and the attacks Republicans levelled at Biden throughout his presidency. Scarborough argued that Trump and his supporters had spent years portraying Biden as weak, tired and mentally unfit whenever he appeared even briefly fatigued in public.

'When Biden closed his eyes for a few seconds, they went absolutely crazy,' Scarborough said, referring to the fierce criticism Biden faced after briefly closing his eyes during a 2023 memorial event in Hawaii.

Scarborough went on to claim that Trump now appears to be doing 'even more' sleeping in public than Biden ever did during his time in the White House.

Naps, Night Posts And The 'Dozy Don' Label

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The controversy has intensified because the latest Oval Office moment is not the first time Trump has appeared drowsy during public appearances in recent months. Critics have pointed to several incidents in 2026 where the president appeared to struggle staying awake during meetings, speeches and official events

At the same time, Trump's increasingly erratic late-night posting habits on Truth Social have fueled speculation that the president may be sleeping very little. Reports analysing Trump's overnight social media activity found the president frequently posts well past midnight before resuming activity early the next morning.

One report even claimed Trump posted more than 55 times during a three-hour overnight spree earlier this week, averaging roughly one post every three minutes.

Another analysis estimated Trump had only managed about four to five hours of sleep on multiple nights based on his posting schedule.

Trump himself has long boasted about functioning on minimal sleep. During previous interviews and campaign appearances, it was revealed that the president only gets 'three or four hours' of sleep each night. Supporters have often presented that habit as proof of his relentless work ethic.

Critics now argue that the lack of rest may be catching up with him in public view. The Morning Joe hosts suggested Trump's frequent overnight social media rants may help explain why he appears exhausted during daytime events.

The debate has also dragged up old footage of Trump mocking Biden over age and stamina during the 2020 and 2024 election campaigns. In one resurfaced clip highlighted on the programme, Trump confidently declared: 'You'll never see me sleeping in front of cameras.'

Meanwhile, Trump allies have pushed back against the narrative, insisting that brief moments of closed eyes during lengthy, often tedious meetings are entirely normal and not evidence of any serious health problem.