Donald Trump has defended his increasingly slow, 'zigzag' walk off Air Force One, telling a radio show that he moves cautiously to avoid a fall that would ignite fresh speculation about his health and feed headlines for 'years.'

Speaking on The Dan Bongino Show in remarks aired this week, the 79-year-old President insisted he is 'not looking to set any speed records' and prefers to walk 'nice and easy.'

Trump's movements on and off Air Force One have been under unusually close scrutiny since late 2025, when video clips began circulating online showing him gripping railings tightly, taking what observers described as 'timid steps' and occasionally appearing to move in a slightly wide-based, zigzag pattern. Those short clips, stripped of context as viral footage often is, have fuelled persistent rumours about his mobility and, more aggressively on social media, claims about possible dementia, none of which has been backed up by an official medical diagnosis.

Donald Trump Cites Biden's 2021 Tumble As A Cautionary Tale

Trump again invoked Joe Biden's much-memed stumble on the steps of Air Force One in March 2021 as a kind of cautionary tale for any president trying to project vigour on the world stage. Biden, then 78, tripped and fell three times while climbing the staircase, an incident replayed endlessly on US networks and foreign broadcasters.

'Our country was laughed at, disrespected. Our president was disrespected,' Trump said on Monday, 11 May, recalling the moment. He then veered into typically blunt territory. 'He couldn't walk without falling down the d--- stairs,' he added, painting Biden's misstep as symbolic of wider national embarrassment.

Yet Trump also insisted he did not personally find the episode amusing. 'Some people thought it was funny,' he said. 'I didn't like it. I didn't like watching it. (He) should have never been there.' The line neatly captures his stance: Biden's fall is one more stick with which to beat a political rival, but also a spectacle he is determined to avoid repeating in front of the cameras.

Trump told listeners he has explicitly instructed officials that he will take his time, particularly when it comes to steps. 'Just try not to fall because it doesn't work out well,' he reportedly said of his approach to navigating staircases. According to accounts from late 2025 and early 2026, he is now frequently seen holding the handrail firmly and using shorter rear stairs on the presidential aircraft, which are more compact and easier to manage.

President Donald Trump will undergo a medical and dental checkup at the end of May, which the White House says is an annual visit for preventative reasons, though it comes as concerns over the nearly 80-year-old president’s health faces scrutiny.

Read more:… pic.twitter.com/bDHZLIhgQ7 — Forbes (@Forbes) May 12, 2026

Health Rumours, 'Fake News' And The Politics Of A Misstep

The President, who has long railed against media coverage of his appearances, seemed fully aware of how a single slip could be weaponised. 'I'm very careful when I walk, by the way, because if I ever fall... the fake news... they're going to have... that headline will go on for years,' Trump told Bongino, making no effort to hide his irritation.

He went on to describe his thought process during those widely shared walk-offs from Air Force One. 'You know, sometimes, like I walk out of the plane... I'm not looking to set any records. You go nice and easy,' he said. In another remark, he joked about public reaction to his more measured pace: 'Ever noticed how slowly I am these days? Nice and slowly, I'm not looking to set any records. You don't wanna go down. Could happen, could happen.'

Trump's comments follow a minor stumble of his own in June 2025, when he was filmed hesitating on the aircraft stairs. The incident was picked up online and clipped by critics as apparent evidence of decline. Since then, footage of the president walking with what some have called a 'zigzag' or slightly asymmetrical gait has been circulated repeatedly, often shorn of context and set to mocking captions.

Clinicians and commentators quoted in coverage have noted what appear to be subtle changes in his gait, sometimes described as wide-based or uneven, but there is, at this stage, no public medical diagnosis confirming cognitive impairment or any formal statement tying his walking pattern to a specific condition. In other words, much of the more lurid talk about dementia remains online conjecture, however confidently it is packaged.

Read more 'Exhausted' Donald Trump Appears 'Muted and Stooped' Returning From Florida Trip 'Exhausted' Donald Trump Appears 'Muted and Stooped' Returning From Florida Trip

What is clear is that the politics of age and frailty now sit squarely in the foreground of American presidential life. Trump has weaponised Biden's 2021 stumble and other physical slips as shorthand for unfitness, while finding himself under the same unforgiving lens as he nears his own 80th birthday. His decision to slow his pace and grip the railings looks, on the face of it, like a rational precaution for a man in his late seventies. The fact that such everyday choices are being dissected frame by frame, then hurled back in partisan memes, says as much about the climate around him as it does about his health.

The only firm facts are those visible in the footage and the words coming from Trump himself: he is walking more slowly, on purpose, and he believes one unsteady moment could define him in the public eye far longer than any policy speech.