President Donald Trump sparked fresh speculation about his fraught relationship with China after he abruptly refused to answer reporters' questions following a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The unusual exchange unfolded after Trump emerged from a closed-door, two-hour summit with Xi during what has been described as one of the most politically sensitive US–China meetings in years.

Trump 'Rattled' After Tense China Meeting

According to reports, the president appeared visibly uneasy as journalists shouted questions about Taiwan and the increasingly fragile relationship between the two global superpowers.

When reporters asked Trump how the meeting had gone, the 79-year-old president offered only a brief response: 'China is beautiful.' He then ignored repeated questions asking whether Taiwan had been discussed during the talks.

The awkward moment quickly went viral online, with critics claiming Trump looked 'rattled' and unusually subdued compared to his normally combative interactions with the press. Supporters, however, argued the president was simply avoiding publicly escalating tensions with Beijing during a delicate diplomatic visit.

What Happened During Trump's Meeting with Xi Jinping?

Xi reportedly issued a stark warning to Trump over Taiwan during the summit, cautioning that US interference in the self-governed island could lead to 'clashes and even conflicts' between the two nations. Beijing considers Taiwan part of China, while the United States maintains close military and economic ties with the island.

Xi reportedly told Trump that the U.S.-China relationship is 'the most important bilateral relationship in the world' and stressed that the two countries should remain 'partners' rather than 'rivals.'

Despite the tense backdrop, Trump repeatedly praised Xi during the visit, calling him 'a great leader' during public remarks earlier in the day.

'Sometimes people don't like me saying it, but I say it anyway because it's true,' Trump said. 'I only say the truth.'

Trump to Xi: You’re a great leader—I say it to everybody. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it. I say it anyway because it’s true. I always say the truth.



China has won the 21st century while America is busy fighting Israel's wars. pic.twitter.com/8Tu9YTYhd0 — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) May 14, 2026

The president's deferential tone toward Xi drew immediate attention from political commentators, particularly given Trump's often aggressive rhetoric toward US allies and domestic critics. One report even described Trump as appearing 'uncharacteristically deferential and circumspect' throughout the trip.

The summit also unfolded amid rising global instability tied to the ongoing Iran conflict and renewed trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. For this particular trip, Trump travelled to China alongside several prominent business leaders and tech executives, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

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Behind the scenes, the visit was reportedly marked by chaos and security disputes. Multiple reports have described shouting matches and physical confrontations between US and Chinese officials. This included one rather violent incident where a White House aide was allegedly knocked down by members of the Chinese press.

American journalists covering the summit also reportedly faced strict restrictions from Chinese authorities, including limited movement and temporary confinement in holding areas while attempting to follow the presidential motorcade.

The meeting comes at a critical moment for Trump as his administration faces mounting pressure over foreign policy, inflation concerns and growing geopolitical tensions across multiple regions.