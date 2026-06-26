The Trump administration has come under criticism for reportedly helping the chief executives of Meta and Google avoid appearing at a Senate hearing on child online safety. Fresh reports indicate that the White House intervened to permit lower-ranking executives from Instagram and YouTube to testify in their stead at the Judiciary Committee session, now tentatively set for 28 July.

This arrangement has prompted questions about accountability from child safety campaigners and Democratic lawmakers.

Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing Plans

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Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley invited the leaders of Meta, Alphabet, Snap and TikTok to a hearing originally planned for 23 June. The event carried the title 'Examining Tech Industry Practices and the Implications for Users and Families: Is This Social Media's Big Tobacco Moment?'. Its focus was to examine how social media platforms handle practices affecting children and families, amid growing concerns over online harms.

The invitations went to Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, Google parent Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai, Snap's Evan Spiegel and TikTok's Shou Zi Chew. Committee staff were in discussions with the companies about attendance when the substitution plan surfaced.

Trump Administration Role In Hearing Substitutions

People close to the negotiations told Politico who first broke the story that the White House played a role in sparing Zuckerberg and Pichai from personal appearances. Instead, Instagram's head Adam Mosseri and YouTube's Neal Mohan are lined up to attend the rescheduled hearing on 28 July. In exchange, the administration has backed the James T. Woods Act, a package of bills aimed at tackling online child exploitation.

A White House official stated that the administration supports the bipartisan measure 'because it would strengthen federal law against online child exploitation, create new criminal offenses targeting technology-enabled abuse and direct a review of sentencing guidelines to ensure penalties reflect the seriousness of those crimes'. Grassley's office emphasised that the chairman prioritises results over publicity. His spokesperson said the focus is on 'getting lifesaving child safety legislation actually signed into law'.

The James T. Woods Act, named after a teenager who died following online sextortion, combines several measures. These include updating federal sentencing guidelines for child sexual abuse material offences and creating new crimes to address sextortion and violent online networks that target young people. The package advanced through the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this year with bipartisan support.

Concerns Over Executive-Level Scrutiny

The move to substitute the top executives has been criticised by those seeking robust oversight of the largest technology firms. Campaigners for child online safety contend that only the chief executives can speak authoritatively on company decisions and culture regarding user protection. They argue that the change weakens the hearing's potential impact at a time when platforms continue to face lawsuits and public pressure over their effects on minors.

Grassley has previously pursued oversight of Big Tech on these matters. The rescheduled hearing is expected to cover similar ground even with the altered witness list. With the administration now aligned on the accompanying legislation, the session may serve as a platform to highlight progress on new protections rather than confrontation with the highest company leaders.

The hearing remains scheduled for late July, while efforts to pass the James T. Woods Act continue with White House endorsement. These developments in the Trump administration Google Meta child safety hearing underscore ongoing tensions between legislative scrutiny and executive priorities.