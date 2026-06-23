Federal judges across the United States, including 11 Trump appointed judges, have rebuked the White House since early 2025 for what they describe as a systemic refusal to follow the law, with one Florida judge snapping 'Give me a break' as he ordered the release of an immigrant detainee.

This wave of judicial anger has built during Donald Trump's second term in the White House, as his administration has pushed aggressively on immigration, executive power and enforcement policy. A new CNN analysis, reviewed rulings since January 2025 and found 77 decisions in which federal judges accused the administration of ignoring court orders, stretching executive authority or trampling constitutional protections.

Trump Appointed Judges Turn on the Administration

The news came after judges appointed by presidents of both parties, including Trump himself, began putting their frustration squarely on the record. These are not casual grumbles in chambers. They are formal findings in federal court opinions, a place where judges tend to weigh every adjective.

Around 11 of the 77 rulings identified came from Trump appointed judges who nonetheless concluded that his administration had crossed legal lines. In one of the most striking cases, a Trump appointee in Florida ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to immediately release immigrant detainee Dmitrii Iastrebov.

The judge, identified as Judge Dudek, accused federal officials of flouting his previous directions in the case. In a sharply worded opinion, he wrote that the government had shown a 'complete inability to follow judicial directions' and rejected the idea that the executive branch could simply try again once it had ignored the court.

'A federal court is not a testing lab where the Executive Branch can pilot a concession to get a case closed, stand by silently while its own administrative process flouts the resulting mandate and then stroll back in demanding a clean slate,' he wrote, before puncturing the argument with a line that has since ricocheted around legal circles. 'Give me a break.'

That phrase captures something deeper than irritation. When a judge appointed by Trump himself is effectively accusing the administration of playing games with the rule of law, it suggests the tension between the White House and the judiciary is not just partisan noise. It looks structural.

Claims of 'Systemic' Bad Behaviour and Abuse of Power

The criticism is not limited to procedure. The CNN review, as described by the Daily Beast, also found 64 rulings in which judges concluded that the Trump administration had abused its power by trying to act beyond the legal bounds of executive authority.

In one May 2025 opinion, a federal judge pushed back at the administration's use of immigration detention in blunt terms. 'The Constitution does not permit immigration detention to be used as a punitive or suppressive tool against protected speech,' the judge wrote, accusing government officials of using custody in a way that chilled dissent rather than served a lawful purpose.

It can be recalled that every administration loses in court from time to time. That is baked into the system. What is unusual here, legal analysts say, is the sheer volume and tone of the rulings.

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Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and a law professor at Georgetown University Law Center, mentioned. 'What we've seen over the last 16 months is far above and beyond what we've seen before,' he said, adding that while there have always been 'one-off examples of bad behavior,' under Trump's second term 'here it's systemic.'

'Systemic' is a loaded word in legal circles. It implies not one rogue official or a badly drafted policy, but a recurring approach to power. Several judges have sounded close to exasperated in their written opinions, suggesting they feel forced to police the same boundaries again and again.

According to CNN, judges have described administration actions as 'squalid,' 'irrational' and 'shocking not only to judges, but to the intuitive sense of liberty that Americans far removed from courthouses still hold dear.' Federal court language is rarely that vivid unless something has really gone off the rails.

White House Hits Back at 'Judicial Activism'

The White House, for its part, is not backing down. When asked about the rulings, spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed the focus on judicial criticism as misplaced.

'Per usual, CNN is focused entirely on the wrong thing,' Jackson told the Daily Beast. She argued that the 'real problem' was not the administration's conduct but what she called 'unrelenting, unlawful rulings issued by some lower court judges who push their own policy goals and are clearly triggered by President Trump's agenda.'

Jackson insisted that the president's programme remained unchanged. 'President Trump will not waver when implementing the America First initiatives he was elected on and no amount of judicial activism will deter him,' she said.

Judges are saying the administration is ignoring the Constitution and court orders. The administration is saying some judges are ignoring the law to undermine Trump's policies. Both sides accuse the other of lawlessness, which is not a small thing in a system that runs on legal obedience more than raw force.

A Judiciary Pushed to Its Limits

Federal judges are appointed for life and are generally wary of appearing partisan. Many of them, including some of the Trump appointed judges now on the record, were championed by conservatives for years as reliable defenders of executive authority and tougher immigration controls.

So when those same judges start accusing the White House of 'complete inability to follow judicial directions' or treating courts like a 'testing lab,' it suggests the usual political lines are blurring. Even lawyers who back much of Trump's agenda have privately admitted, in conversations reported by multiple outlets, that the administration's willingness to brush aside inconvenient rulings feels like playing with fire.

More legal challenges are certain. More stinging opinions seem likely. CNN's analysis only covered the period from January 2025, so the tally of 77 rulings is almost guaranteed to grow.

IBTimes UK could not independently verify the entirety of CNN's dataset, so readers should take the precise numbers lightly. The broader pattern, though, is hard to miss. When a president's own judges start saying 'Give me a break' to the people who hired them, it is a sign something in the relationship between the White House and the law has shifted, and not in a quiet way.