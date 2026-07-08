President Donald Trump's Justice Department settlement with the Internal Revenue Service, agreed in May and now under scrutiny in Washington, has triggered fresh questions over whether the IRS is effectively barred from auditing not just Trump himself but a wide web of Trump-linked crypto and business ventures.

The news came after senior Senate Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer and Ron Wyden, sent letters on Monday to 11 companies tied to Trump and his family, seeking clarity on the scope of the deal. At issue is a clause in the settlement that appears to block the IRS from pursuing claims tied to past tax returns, not only for Trump and the Trump Organization but potentially for affiliated entities as well.

Trump IRS Settlement Raises Questions Over Crypto And Business Reach

At the centre of the controversy is a one-page Justice Department document dated 19 May and signed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

It states that the IRS and Treasury Department are 'FOREVER BARRED and PRECLUDED' from pursuing 'any and all claims' linked to tax returns filed before the agreement took effect. The wording goes further, extending the provision to 'trusts, parent, sister, or related companies, affiliates, and subsidiaries.'

Lawmakers are trying to determine how broadly it applies, particularly to firms operating in fast-moving sectors like cryptocurrency, where Trump and his family have recently expanded.

Among the companies contacted are World Liberty Financial and American Bitcoin, alongside firms in defence, aviation, investment and prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi. Several of these businesses have direct ties to Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, either as founders, advisers or investors.

The senators argue that the language could be interpreted as shielding a sprawling network of entities from audits or penalties tied to past filings. In their letters, they warn that the agreement risks functioning as what they describe as a 'get-out-of-jail free card' for Trump-aligned businesses. That is a political characterisation, but it captures the concern driving the inquiry.

Notably, the Democrats do not hold subpoena power, meaning the companies are under no legal obligation to respond. That limitation leaves the effort reliant on voluntary disclosures or future oversight mechanisms if control of Congress shifts.

Senate Democrats Target Trump-Affiliated Firms Over IRS Scope

The settlement followed a lawsuit filed by Trump, his two eldest sons and the Trump Organization, alleging that the IRS and Treasury Department mishandled confidential tax information by allowing a contractor to leak returns to media outlets in 2020. The May agreement was framed by the Justice Department as a routine resolution.

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A spokesperson for the department said the IRS 'routinely provides releases as part of resolving taxpayer reviews and audits' and that the Trump settlement followed standard practice.

However, officials declined to clarify which specific entities are covered by the audit restrictions or whether the provision extends beyond the named individuals and the Trump Organisation.

That lack of specificity is precisely what has unsettled lawmakers. In a separate letter, the senators asked the Trump Organisation whether it believes it now has 'immunity from all audits, civil penalties or federal prosecution' for any pre-settlement conduct. The question hangs there, unanswered for now.

Recent financial disclosures indicate that Trump earned more than a billion dollars from cryptocurrency ventures in the past year alone, including revenue linked to his meme coin and World Liberty Financial. If those earnings intersect with entities potentially covered by the settlement, the stakes become less theoretical.

Online, the issue has begun to circulate beyond policy circles. Posts on X and Reddit have focused on the breadth of the language in the Justice Department document, with some users questioning how 'affiliation' is defined and whether minority stakes or advisory roles could bring companies under the same umbrella.

Others have pushed back, arguing that settlements of this kind often include broad release language and that the political reaction is overstated. The truth likely sits somewhere in the legal fine print, which, for now, remains opaque.

Trump Media and Technology Group, which operates Truth Social and is majority owned by a trust benefiting Trump, has also received a letter. Lawmakers are seeking any communications between these companies and federal officials before and after the settlement was signed, an attempt to map how the agreement was negotiated and interpreted internally.

There is, at present, no public evidence that the IRS has halted specific audits of affiliated companies because of the deal. Equally, there is no clear confirmation that it has not. That ambiguity is the story.

And it raises a blunt question that neither the Justice Department nor the companies have yet answered directly. How far does 'FOREVER BARRED' actually reach?