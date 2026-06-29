In an unprecedented rebuke to Donald Trump's power over the world's most influential central bank, the United States Supreme Court ruled on 29 June 2026 that his attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook was unlawful and 'erroneous and void from the start'.

The 5-4 ruling, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts and joined by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh alongside the court's three liberal justices, blocks Trump from removing Cook while her legal challenge proceeds. It is the first time in the Federal Reserve's 113-year history that a president has attempted to fire a sitting governor.

Cook, born in 1964 in Milledgeville, Georgia, is the first Black woman ever to serve on the Fed's Board of Governors.

🚨 In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court refused to let President Trump remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook while litigation continues, holding that the Federal Reserve's longstanding independence from presidential control is rooted in the Nation's history and tradition. pic.twitter.com/jQa8vWTu4y — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) June 29, 2026

The Firing That Shook The Fed

Trump moved to oust Cook on 25 August 2025, posting a letter to Truth Social claiming 'sufficient cause' based on what he described as 'deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in a financial matter.'

The mortgage fraud allegations originated with Bill Pulte, the Trump-appointed director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, who accused Cook of listing two properties, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Atlanta, Georgia, as primary residences simultaneously in 2021. Pulte filed a criminal referral to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The Department of Justice opened a grand jury probe in September 2025. No charges have been filed. NBC News reported that Cook's Atlanta financial documents described the property as a 'vacation home', a detail that appeared to undercut the fraud claim.

Cook filed suit in federal court in Washington, DC, on 28 August 2025. Her legal team called the administration's allegations 'vague, unsubstantiated' and part of 'an obvious smear campaign.' Cook's own statement was direct: 'President Trump purported to fire me for cause when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so.'

US District Judge Jia Cobb issued a preliminary injunction blocking the firing on 9 September 2025. The DC Circuit Court of Appeals upheld it. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on 21 January 2026, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell in attendance, having called the proceedings 'perhaps the most important legal case in the Fed's 113-year history.'

What The Supreme Court Actually Ruled

The majority opinion rests on a narrow but decisive procedural ground. Under the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, governors serve staggered 14-year terms and may only be removed 'for cause', though the Act neither defines the term nor prescribes removal procedures.

Roberts found that Trump failed entirely to afford Cook the protections the statute requires. 'At minimum, Cook was entitled to some explanation of the evidence at issue, some avenue for a response, and a deadline by which a response would be due,' he wrote. 'Because Cook did not receive such process, her removal was erroneous and void from the start.'

Roberts was categorical about the stakes. Accepting the administration's position, he wrote, 'would allow the President to remove a member of the Federal Reserve at any time, for any reason, without any notice before, and without any judicial check after. That would turn for-cause protection into little more than at-will employment.'

Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee who joined the majority, had warned during oral arguments that the administration's argument 'would weaken, if not shatter, the independence of the Federal Reserve.' The four dissenters, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, called the ruling 'an unprecedented incursion on the Executive Branch.'

Trump: “…We will take appropriate action immediately to make sure that someone who has committed wrongdoing will not be making vital decisions concerning the Welfare of the United States of America!” pic.twitter.com/dDFWYru1Eg — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 29, 2026

As I have repeatedly said, I believe Lisa Cook will be indicted for mortgage fraud. — Pulte (@pulte) June 29, 2026

Cook's statement after the ruling went directly to the motive she has always alleged: 'This was never about mortgage documents signed years before I became a Federal Reserve governor. It was an attempt to remove me on a manufactured pretext because I refused to bow to political pressure.'

Trump vowed on Truth Social to 'take appropriate action immediately.' Pulte posted on X: 'As I have repeatedly said, I believe Lisa Cook will be indicted for mortgage fraud.'

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The ruling does not permanently insulate Cook. Roberts noted that Trump may attempt her removal again if he provides proper process. On the same day, the court's broader ruling in Trump v. Slaughter expanded presidential firing powers across most other independent agencies. The Federal Reserve, the majority made clear, stands apart.

The first Black woman on the Federal Reserve Board is still at her desk.