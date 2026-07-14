The Pentagon and the US Department of Justice have joined forces in Washington DC to launch an aggressive new initiative aimed at stopping government whistleblowers.

Unveiled by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday, the taskforce will identify and prosecute individuals accused of sharing confidential information with the media. Officials say the crackdown is necessary to safeguard national security, but the unprecedented move has already sent shockwaves through major news organisations.

Pentagon and DOJ Unite Against Leaks

In a major escalation of the Trump administration's campaign against media leaks, the Pentagon and the Department of Justice have formed a partnership to target government insiders. Announced by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday, the 'joint taskforce to identify and prosecute' will focus on what he described as the 'unauthorized disclosure of sensitive' information to journalists.

To leak sensitive national defense information is to betray our warriors and put them in danger.



That’s why the @DEPTOFWAR and @THEJUSTICEDEPT have created a joint task force to IDENTIFY AND PROSECUTE LEAKERS. pic.twitter.com/pMqXuo21Mm — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) July 13, 2026

Speaking in a video message shared on X, Hegseth said the Pentagon's Office of General Counsel has been given immediate oversight of the investigations. The directive authorises the OGC to obtain records, data and departmental support needed to identify media leaks and counter what it describes as the threats they pose.

Hegseth Warns of Severe Consequences

The Defense Secretary argued that unauthorised disclosures put lives at risk and said the new system is essential to protecting the US military. Stressing that national security should never be compromised for temporary media attention, he added that holding a security clearance is a sacred responsibility and warned that anyone who betrays that trust will face severe legal consequences.

During the announcement, Hegseth thanked Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche 'for his help in this important project'. He also praised the unprecedented level of cooperation between the two departments, saying he was 'proud that our departments are working together closer than we have ever before'.

Subpoenas Follow Air Force One Report

The initiative comes days after The New York Times revealed that federal officials had issued subpoenas to several of its reporters. The legal demands followed the newspaper's report exposing potential security vulnerabilities involving the aircraft gifted to Donald Trump by Qatar.

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According to the Times, Secret Service concerns prompted a last-minute decision for Trump to abandon the Qatari jet and instead fly on the legacy Air Force One when departing Turkey on Wednesday. Citing unnamed government sources, the newspaper later reported that the replacement aircraft lacks the advanced defensive systems installed on the existing presidential fleet.

Legal Pressure on New York Times Reporters

The newspaper said its journalists are now facing legal pressure to reveal information before a Manhattan federal grand jury. After being served with subpoenas on Saturday, the reporters were ordered to appear in court later this week.

The Times also revealed that a senior FBI official contacted a reporter and an editor before publication, urging them to withhold the story on unspecified national security grounds. The newspaper refused both the request to delay publication and later demands to identify its confidential sources.

Press Freedom Concerns Intensify

Condemning the subpoenas, the Times' chief newsroom lawyer, David McCraw, said the 'appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects'.

A Justice Department official, however, told the newspaper on Saturday that the 'reporters are not the targets, those leaking classified information are'.