Donald Trump is facing fresh scrutiny in Miami and Washington after court records showed he sought to sue the Internal Revenue Service, enter a settlement with his own Justice Department and secure sweeping immunity for himself and his sons. The Donald Trump case has become a striking test of how far a sitting president can push the machinery of government before judges decide the whole thing has gone too far.

For context, the dispute began on 29 January when Trump, his eldest sons and the Trump Organization filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS and the Treasury Department in federal court in Miami. They said the agencies failed to protect confidential tax data after IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn leaked years of Trump family returns to the New York Times and ProPublica, along with records belonging to more than 7,000 other wealthy Americans. Littlejohn pleaded guilty in October 2023 to unauthorised disclosures and received a five-year prison sentence.

How Trump Ended Up Suing His Own Government

The lawsuit quickly ran into an obvious problem. Trump filed in his individual capacity while serving as president, which meant he was effectively on both sides of the case, while his former personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, now acting attorney general, appeared for the defence on behalf of the agencies Trump was suing.

Watchdogs moved fast. Public-interest groups filed amicus briefs arguing that the case was collusive and riddled with conflicts of interest, saying it looked like a president trying to negotiate with himself. Judge Kathleen Williams, who is presiding over the Miami case, ordered both sides on 24 April to file briefs on the collusion allegations by 20 May, citing Trump's own comments that any deal would leave him in the 'unique position' of settling with himself.

Two days before that deadline, Blanche and the Justice Department asked the court to voluntarily dismiss the case. Judge Williams granted the request, believing she no longer had jurisdiction once the parties walked away.

The Deal That Set Off Alarm Bells

Within hours, Blanche said a settlement had been reached between Trump and the Justice Department. He claimed it created a $1.776 billion 'anti-weaponisation' fund inside the Treasury's judgment fund, a long-established pot used to pay court judgments against the federal government.

According to that account, Trump allies, including some people linked to the 6 January Capitol attack, could submit claims alleging that Joe Biden's Justice Department had weaponised the law against them. A committee chosen by the attorney general would decide who was paid, in secret, with no public accounting for where the money went. Members of that panel could be removed at will by the president.

The next day, Blanche added a more explosive twist. In an addendum to the settlement, he ordered the IRS and the Justice Department to end all current and future tax audits and investigations into the Trump family that were or could have been pending at the time of the deal. Legal analysts said the wording was so broad it could be read as a form of de facto civil and criminal immunity from any future federal scrutiny, whether by the IRS, the SEC, the FBI or anyone else in Washington.

That move triggered immediate anger on Capitol Hill and a new round of legal challenges in Virginia and the District of Columbia aimed at blocking the 'anti-weaponisation' fund before any money moved.

On 29 May, Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria issued a temporary restraining order blocking transfers from the Treasury to the fund and preventing DOJ officials from taking further steps to set it up. She set a hearing for 12 June on whether to extend the order.

Judges Push Back Hard

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The Miami case also refused to disappear. On 27 May, 35 former federal judges asked Judge Williams to reopen the matter and examine whether Trump and his lawyers had committed a fraud on the court, arguing that the dismissal was designed to avoid scrutiny of a case that, in their words, 'was collusive from the start'.

Judge Williams responded quickly. She ordered Trump and his sons to file a reply brief by 12 June and explain themselves in light of what she called the 'grievous allegations' raised by the retired judges.

By early June, the administration was already backing away from part of the plan. At a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on 2 June, Blanche told lawmakers the White House would not proceed with the anti-weaponisation fund. Three days later, Justice Department filings in the Virginia and Washington cases said the same thing in writing and asked the judges to dismiss the challenges as moot.

What has not been withdrawn is the Miami settlement addendum that purports to grant sweeping civil and criminal immunity to Trump and his sons. If it survives judicial scrutiny, it would give the family far broader protection than a presidential pardon. For now, that is the part still hanging in the air, and it is the one that matters most.