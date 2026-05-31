Donald Trump has reportedly cast doubt on JD Vance's political future, according to a report published on Saturday that described unease inside the White House as the president's allies assess the vice president as a possible 2028 contender. The New York Times said Trump has been venting to aides and allies about Vance's recent performance, a sign that the pair's relationship may be less seamless behind closed doors than it appears in public.

The report adds to questions about Vance's standing within Trump's orbit, with the vice president increasingly being discussed as a potential heir to the MAGA movement. According to the Daily Beast, Trump has complained in private that Vance has not yet proved himself in the same way he has and that the former Ohio senator has only risen with his support.

According to the NYT, Trump has been privately mocking JD Vance over Iran policy, Pakistan trips, vacations, and even personal habits — while increasingly questioning whether Vance can carry the MAGA movement after him. pic.twitter.com/MsrzYNVbJ9 — распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) May 30, 2026

Trump has reportedly taken issue with Vance's travel schedule and questioned the judgement behind sending him to negotiations in Pakistan aimed at ending the war with Iran. He tends to treat political loyalty as performance art, and he notices when a supporting player appears to be drifting off script.

One detail that keeps resurfacing is Vance's awkward appearance at the White House after he dropped a College Football Playoff national championship trophy last spring, an episode that Trump reportedly revisits in private when considering whether Vance can handle a tougher national race. A year later, Vance again found himself in an awkward public position, this time relegated to the audience at a reception honouring the Indiana Hoosiers, another small moment that tends to loom larger in Trump's style of political theatre.

Trump’s Brutal Mockery of Vance Exposed in White House Leaks - The Daily Beast https://t.co/X8gEB2AITx — Edward A. Rowe (@EdwardARowe1) May 30, 2026

The 2028 Question

The central question extends beyond a single awkward video or an isolated public moment. It concerns whether Trump views Vance as a genuine political successor or primarily as a trusted deputy whose future role remains undefined. The Times report suggested the answer may still be unsettled, despite public warmth and the administration's efforts to project unity.

Trump's comments at a Rose Garden Club dinner in May only added to the ambiguity. According to Times, he asked guests who they would prefer as commander-in-chief and received a louder reaction for Vance than for Marco Rubio, before saying, 'Alright, sounds like a good ticket.' It now reads a little more like Trump testing the room, as he often does, and enjoying the uncertainty that follows.

Yet his tone appeared sharper in an interview with Fortune earlier this month. When asked who would best carry forward his 'dealmaking legacy,' Trump reportedly replied, 'Whoever gets this is going to be very important, and if you get the wrong person: disaster.' The remark did not name Vance, but it hardly offered him a ringing endorsement either.

The White House Response

The White House has pushed back hard on the suggestion that there is trouble brewing. Communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement that 'Vice President Vance has done a remarkable job of helping implement the president's America First agenda.' He added that 'any false media narratives from unknown and unnamed sources fabricating stories clearly do not have any knowledge of the truth.'

There are also signs that some inside the administration think Vance's online habits are doing him no favours. Chief of staff Susie Wiles has urged him to take a break from social media, where replying to critics was seen as a bad look. An advice that rarely reaches a vice president unless somebody upstairs is getting irritated.

LMAOOO, trump is reportedly not feeling JD Vance as his successor because he's been a bumbling buffoon taking too many vacations and dropping trophies.



Meanwhile, Susie Wiles tells him to get off X because he's posting stuff beneath his office. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/63hfmOZYdh — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 30, 2026

Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump's louder former allies, told the Times that Vance's shifting position on the war in Iran could be politically costly if he tries to rebuild trust with anti-interventionist Republicans. She said he is 'no longer in a place where he can hang on to his former reputation' and added, 'There's nothing that can protect him anymore.'

Whether that proves to be overstatement or foresight will depend on the next stretch of the Trump presidency, and on how much room Vance is given to grow beyond the role of dutiful understudy. For now, the leak-filled picture is unflattering enough. Trump may still have a vice president who says and does the right things in public, but privately the president appears to be measuring him with a far colder eye.