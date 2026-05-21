Kai Trump has described her mother Vanessa as 'the strongest person I know' after the 46‑year‑old announced on Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is now working with specialists in Florida on a treatment plan.

Vanessa Trump confirmed the diagnosis in a statement on Instagram, saying she had already undergone a medical procedure and was focused on the next stage of care. The news has landed in an already turbulent period for the family, arriving just a week after Tiger Woods, Vanessa's boyfriend, returned to Florida from rehab to attend Kai Trump's high school graduation.

Kai Trump Calls Vanessa 'The Strongest Person I Know'

Vanessa Trump, who shares daughter Kai Trump with her ex‑husband and is currently in a relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods, chose to disclose her illness herself. In a written statement posted to Instagram, she told followers, 'I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.'

She went on to thank the doctors who had already operated on her. 'I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.'

Vanessa closed by acknowledging the public interest in her life while firmly drawing a line around her privacy. 'Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery. Vanessa.'

Soon after, Kai Trump shared her own, more compact response. Posting a photo of herself with her mother on Instagram Stories, the teenager wrote, 'Strongest person I know. Love you,' adding a red heart emoji. It was a brief message, but one that cut through the usual social media noise and made clear where her focus lies.

The diagnosis prompted a cascade of replies on Vanessa's original post. Ivanka Trump, her former sister‑in‑law, wrote, 'Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.' Swedish golf great Annika Sörenstam left a praying emoji in the comments, while American influencer and former Miami basketball player Haley Cavinder added, 'Praying for you,' with a red heart.

Nothing about Vanessa's specific prognosis or stage of disease has been disclosed publicly, and there is no medical detail beyond the fact of a procedure and an ongoing treatment plan, so speculation on outcomes should be treated with caution.

Ivanka Trump’s touching response to ex-sister-in-law Vanessa’s breast cancer diagnosis https://t.co/DXIEMeHQpK pic.twitter.com/XxcGfaydEi — New York Post (@nypost) May 21, 2026

Vanessa Trump's Diagnosis Comes After Tiger Woods' Rehab Return

The timing of Vanessa Trump's announcement has inevitably intersected with scrutiny of Tiger Woods, who has been rebuilding his public life after a serious car crash and a drink‑driving arrest. Woods rolled his car in March and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, requiring a judge's permission to travel abroad.

He recently returned from Zurich, Switzerland, where he underwent treatment, and was back in Florida last week to see Kai Trump graduate from high school. It was only days later that Vanessa revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, shifting the narrative from Woods' struggles to her own health crisis and the way their blended families might rally around her.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me." https://t.co/iK6pJvl9KL — KY3 News (@kytv) May 21, 2026

Vanessa and Woods made their relationship public in 2024, following months of online speculation about their closeness. Their children attend the same private high school, and it was there, Woods became familiar with Vanessa and their friendship evolved into a romance.

People magazine has previously reported that Vanessa was shaken by the DUI incident but ultimately stood by Woods as he checked into rehab. Tiger took his trip seriously and is all about continuing his recovery and putting this chapter behind him. He is in good spirits and also can't wait to put the legal issues to rest.

The same source insisted the couple's relationship remained intact. 'Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other,' they said, adding that Trump is 'eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals which they both dislike intensely.'

Vanessa Trump revealed on Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, prompting her daughter Kai Trump to send a heartfelt message of support during this challenging period. https://t.co/coA32TMY3O pic.twitter.com/Vfld8lzfuE — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) May 21, 2026

Those comments now sit alongside a far more personal test for both of them. While the insider quotes are unverified beyond the report that carried them, the picture they sketch is of a couple already accustomed to managing crisis together, and now facing an illness that centres Vanessa rather than Tiger in the public eye.

So far, there has been no further public statement from Kai Trump beyond her short tribute, and no additional comment from Woods about Vanessa's diagnosis. What is clear is that the initial circle around her is closing ranks, a daughter posting quiet words of admiration, famous friends offering prayers, and a partner understood to be back on home soil just as treatment begins.