President Donald Trump is privately questioning the political viability of Vice President JD Vance, according to aides speaking on condition of anonymity. The president has been asking allies whether his deputy possesses the stamina to secure the Republican nomination.

The scrutiny has left allies questioning whether Vance remains the clear 2028 front-runner, as Trump has simultaneously elevated Secretary of State Marco Rubio in private conversations, according to sources familiar with Oval Office meetings.'

Internal Polling And Diplomatic Missteps Expose White House Rifts

Sources familiar with Oval Office meetings indicate that Trump regularly polls confidants on whether they prefer the vice president or Secretary of State Marco Rubio. When conducting these informal surveys, the president reportedly compares his own achievements to his deputy's record, noting that his endorsement was crucial for winning a tight Ohio Senate race.

The president has also expressed dissatisfaction with recent foreign policy initiatives. Administration officials confirm that Trump openly criticised the decision to send a Vance-led delegation to Pakistan, which ultimately failed to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict.

Despite these clashes, the vice president has supported the administration's actions, including backing a $1.8 billion (£1.42 billion) compensation fund for victims of alleged political persecution. The ideological shift has coincided with a notable slide in his 2028 standing, a late-May Emerson College poll found Vance and Rubio statistically tied among likely Republican primary voters, with Vance having lost 16 percentage points of support since February while Rubio gained 15.

NYT: Is JD Vance the 2028 Front Runner? Trump Has Questions.



President Trump appears to see the matter of his heir as unsettled, adding a layer of tension to his relationship with Vice President JD Vance.



“Susie Wiles, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, recently advised Mr. Vance to… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 30, 2026

Generational Clashes Prompt Direct Criticism at Republican Breakfast

The rift extends to distinct stylistic differences. According to individuals familiar with West Wing operations, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles recently advised the vice president to stop engaging with critics on social media. Other administration officials echoed this sentiment, arguing the online disputes were beneath the office.

Trump has also publicly mocked his deputy's conversational habits. During a November 2025 breakfast gathering for Republican senators, attendees reported that the president unfavourably compared his deputy to compliant foreign officials, remarking: 'JD doesn't behave like that! JD butts into conversations! I want to have that for at least a couple of days. OK, JD?'

Despite these accounts, the president's family has insisted the partnership is secure. Donald Trump Jr, in a statement relayed through his spokesman, said: 'My father always brings up how JD is a savage and annihilates the fake news, like the made-up narrative of this story. Interviews, rallies, podcasts — he shows up and performs and that's what my father cares about.'

Failed Indiana Redistricting Mirrors International Campaign Losses

Political setbacks have further complicated the vice president's domestic standing. Last summer, the White House dispatched him to Indiana to persuade legislators to redraw electoral maps, a mission that ended without success.

State Representative Ed Clere, an Indiana Republican who voted against the redistricting, drew parallels between this domestic failure and a recent international trip. The vice president previously travelled to Hungary to support Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who subsequently lost his re-election bid.

'He came up empty in Indiana the same way that he came up empty in Hungary,' Clere said. He added that the legislative fight should serve as a warning to anyone assuming a seamless transition of power.

James Blair, a top political adviser, defended the legislative effort in a recent statement. 'The vice president was willing to take on the fight in Indiana because he's not afraid to do what needs doing, even if it's an uphill battle,' Blair noted. As the 3 November 2028 election cycle approaches, the party must decide if this loyalty translates into presidential viability.