Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has fiercely condemned Donald Trump's latest emergency Supreme Court appeal concerning mail-in ballots, calling the attempt to tighten nationwide voting rules ahead of the autumn midterms a 'brazen attempted power grab'.

The Trump administration formally asked the nation's highest court on 27 July to reinstate an executive order aiming to exert greater federal control over the electoral process.

For context, the filing comes after lower courts repeatedly blocked the administration from creating a federal list of eligible voters and restricting the delivery of postal votes only to those individuals. A federal judge in Boston ruled in June that key components of the March executive order were unconstitutional, preventing enforcement across the 23 states currently challenging the mandate.

Understanding Trump's Emergency Supreme Court Ballot Appeal

In July, an appeals court dismissed the government's argument that the lawsuit was premature. The Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals noted that the proposed changes are already straining state resources. Judges warned the mandate would sow confusion and threaten the disenfranchisement of eligible voters if allowed to proceed for the November elections.

But the Justice Department told the Supreme Court that halting the executive order is indefensible, arguing that agencies are still deliberating over how to actually implement the directive. Government lawyers claimed the lower court preemptively decided that whatever the agencies choose to do will necessarily be unlawful. The highest court has asked states to respond by 3 August.

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Schumer Condemns Trump's Mail-In Ballot Power Grab

Schumer did not mince his words regarding the legal manoeuvring, stating that the executive order is nothing other than voter suppression by another name. The New York Democrat insisted the court must reject the manoeuvre entirely.

The ongoing fight over absentee voting rules is a central battleground in the 2026 midterms, a contest that will ultimately determine which party controls Congress.

Democrats only need to flip a handful of seats to take power. While voting by post has dropped since the pandemic, nearly 30 percent of the electorate still cast their votes that way in the 2024 elections.

High Stakes for Mail-In Ballots Before Midterms

Trump has long contended that absentee voting is inherently fraudulent, despite having voted by mail himself in the past. It is the sort of wild stuff that has defined his political brand since his 2020 loss. He recently directed the Department of Homeland Security to compile lists of confirmed citizens eligible to vote. Furthermore, the postal service was ordered to only deliver ballots to voters appearing on each state's approved list.

Adding to the tension, the Justice Department has been ordered to actively pursue and prosecute any local election officials caught handing out federal ballots to ineligible voters. The appeals court highlighted that the executive order directs unprecedented levels of involvement by federal officials in local matters.

Under the Constitution, states hold the sole authority to manage federal elections. Yet Trump has relentlessly pushed for federal oversight, promoting the false narrative that widespread voter fraud cost him the White House. (One has to wonder how federalising election management squares with traditional conservative views on state autonomy). This latest push is part of a broader effort, following a stalled bill requiring voter identification.

The Supreme Court just last June rejected a Republican effort to stop states from counting legitimately postmarked ballots arriving after Election Day, leaving everyone wondering if this new mandate meets the exact same fate.