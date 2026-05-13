The polished corridors of the Élysée Palace are rarely strangers to political intrigue, yet the latest controversy swirling around President Emmanuel Macron has shifted the spotlight from policy to the private lives of French first couple. Now, a fresh set of allegations has drawn an acclaimed international film star into the narrative, placing her name alongside that of the French head of state and igniting a media storm that blurs the line between public office and personal life.

According to a newly published book, 'Un Couple (Presque) Parfait' ['An (Almost) Perfect Couple'], French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a 'flirty' text with Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani, and they had a 'platonic relationship' for months. French First Lady Brigitte Macron reportedly discovered the exchange on his phone and was so infuriated that she slapped him. The incident was captured on camera upon their arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam, in May 2025.

Who Is Golshifteh Farahani?

Golshifteh Farahani is a 42-year-old talent whose career has spanned several continents and diverse genres. Born in Tehran in 1983, she became a household name in her home country before her work in Western cinema led to her eventual exile.

She is perhaps best known to global audiences for her roles in high-octane action films and critically acclaimed dramas. Her filmography includes the 2020 Netflix hit 'Extraction', where she starred alongside Chris Hemsworth, and the 2016 film 'Paterson'.

On the small screen, she has played a leading role in the Apple TV+ science fiction series 'Invasion', which has solidified her status as a versatile performer in the industry.

Golshifteh Farahani moved to Paris after facing backlash and restrictions from Iranian authorities following her appearance in the 2008 Hollywood film 'Body of Lies', including controversy over appearing without a headscarf.'

Allegations of a Steamy Message and a Physical Altercation in the Gulf

Public interest in the actress has intensified following the publication of the book 'An (Almost) Perfect Couple' on Wednesday. The text details an incident that reportedly occurred during a foreign trip last year, involving a physical confrontation between the French President and his wife.

According to the author and journalist Florian Tardif, Brigitte discovered a 'message that she was not meant to read.' 'I find you very pretty,' Emmanuel reportedly texted Farahani, according to Tardif's book serialised in Paris Match. The steamy exchange reportedly led to a 'dispute [that was] longer and harsher than usual,' referring to the infamous slapping incident.

'[This] led to tensions within the couple, which resulted in this private scene becoming public,' Tardif continued. 'What hurt Brigitte was not so much the contents of the message as what it hinted at: a possibility ... nothing tangible or that could really be denounced but the idea alone ... was enough.'

The author claimed to have spoken to a friend of Brigitte, who told him that at the time 'She [Brigitte] saw herself being erased.'

However, Brigitte's representative immediately denied that the incident had anything to do with Farahani.

'Brigitte Macron categorically denied this account directly to the author on March 5th, specifying that she never looks at her husband's mobile phone,' the spokesperson told Le Parisien.

Initial Reactions to the Infamous Incident

The First Lady has since offered a different account of the physical exchange, attributing the incident to exhaustion rather than marital discord. She reportedly told the author of the new book in an interview in March that she was 'very tired' due to the turbulence that kept her awake during the flight.

'Right then, I didn't want to get out [of the aircraft]. He tried to make me laugh. He gave me some water and I pushed him away,' she explained.

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This explanation aligns with previous reports suggesting the interaction was a result of a light-hearted joke regarding a water fight with security staff. Advisers claimed that the President had been playfully threatening to splash his bodyguards, prompting his wife to warn him not to get her clothes wet. In this version of events, the sudden movement was a reaction to the prank rather than a response to an alleged argument over a 'flirty' exchange.

The Élysée Palace initially dismissed the footage as a fabrication before eventually acknowledging its authenticity. Macron later characterised the moment as a minor instance of 'squabbling.'

'My wife and I were squabbling, we were rather joking and I was taken by surprise,' he added.

The French first couple are still together.

Faharani, for her part, also denied the rumours.

'I think that there is a lack of love for some people and they need to create romances like this to fill [the void],' she told Le Point in March.