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A swarm of bees descended on the White House North Lawn on Friday, sending reporters and staff scrambling and prompting immediate comparisons to a 'biblical' incident in Israel last month.

The dramatic scenes have led some to question whether the events amount to a coincidence or a warning sign, with social media amplifying apocalyptic language around both swarms. As of 18 May 2026, officials treat them as separate natural phenomena.

White House North Lawn Overrun by Thousands of Bees

Thousands of bees swarmed the executive mansion's North Lawn on Friday, forming a buzzing cloud over the press corps' Pebble Beach media area. Witnesses in a New York Post article described it as a 'bee tornado' before the insects settled into a hive on a nearby tree within 20 minutes.

No one was stung and the White House continued its work without disruption. The swarm came weeks after First Lady Melania Trump added two new bee colonies to the grounds as part of an expanded honey programme. Fox News Digital reported that the initiative, which includes a replica White House beehive hand-crafted by a local artisan, aims to increase annual honey production by an estimated 30 pounds (13.6 kg) and support pollination in the nearby Kitchen Garden and Flower Cutting Garden.

The expansion is funded through the Trust for the National Mall and continues a long tradition of beekeeping at the executive residence.

Parallel Swarms in Israel Spark Biblical References

On 15 April tens of thousands of bees engulfed the commercial centre of Netivot in southern Israel, bringing the city to a standstill. The insects covered streets, parked vehicles and storefronts, leading authorities to advise residents to stay indoors and close all doors and windows.

Hebrew media reported the event as reminiscent of biblical plagues, with videos showing the scale of the invasion in a busy urban area. The unusual alert issued by officials highlighted the rarity of such a concentrated swarm in a populated zone. Public broadcaster Kan News and YNET covered the story extensively, noting that the swarm extended to residential areas as well.

Beekeepers Downplay Apocalyptic Theories Amid Pollinator Concerns

Beekeepers explain that swarming represents normal colony behaviour in spring, when a portion of the hive leaves with the queen to establish a new home. Warmer conditions have advanced the season this year by 17 days in North America. Professional bee removal services typically the average cost of bee removal is $ 180 (£133), although swarms are often relocated free to preserve pollinators.

In the United States, producers spent more than $400 million on pollination services last year, equivalent to £295.4 million. One Instagram reel from the White House captured the moment with the words 'Yikes! BEES swarmed the White House north lawn on Friday, sending staffers and members of the media scrambling.'

Similar footage from the Israel incident has been shared widely on social platforms, contributing to the online conversation about possible meanings.

The two events remain unconnected by experts, who point to seasonal patterns and increased bee visibility rather than any symbolic message. The incidents have nevertheless drawn fresh attention to the importance of protecting bee populations globally at a time when pollinator health is a growing concern for agriculture worldwide.