What was once dismissed by the French presidency as harmless 'horseplay' has exploded back into headlines after a sensational new book claimed Emmanuel Macron's widely discussed plane incident with wife Brigitte Macron may have been triggered by alleged flirty text messages involving Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani.

The controversy stems from a new book titled 'An (Almost) Perfect Couple' written by French political journalist Florian Tardif. According to the author, tensions between Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron escalated after the French First Lady allegedly discovered personal messages exchanged between the president and actress Golshifteh Farahani.

Claims About 'Flirty Messages'

Tardif claimed the pair maintained what he described as a 'platonic relationship' over several months. However, he alleged that some messages became emotionally charged enough to trigger arguments inside the presidential couple's private life.

Among the alleged exchanges cited in media interviews promoting the book, Macron reportedly told Farahani, 'I find you very pretty,' while the actress allegedly complimented the French president by saying, 'I find you very attractive.'

According to Tardif, Brigitte Macron reportedly saw one of the messages shortly before the couple exited their presidential aircraft during an official visit to Vietnam in May last year.

Moments later, cameras captured Brigitte appearing to shove Macron's face away while disembarking the plane, creating a global media frenzy and endless speculation about tensions inside the marriage.

At the time, the Elysee Palace dismissed the viral footage as a playful moment between the couple and criticised speculation surrounding the incident.

NEW: Brigitte Macron representative denies new claim that she slapped her husband after she found a message on his phone with an Iranian actress.



The statement from the French first lady comes after a new book made the allegations.



"I find you very pretty," Macron said to… pic.twitter.com/qzeTmllW2r — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 13, 2026

Who Is Golshifteh Farahani

Long before her name became tied to rumours surrounding Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, Golshifteh Farahani had already built a reputation as one of the most recognisable Iranian actresses working in international cinema. Born in Tehran in 1983, Farahani grew up in a deeply artistic household.

Her father, Behzad Farahani, was a theatre director and actor, while her mother, Fahimeh Rahiminia, also worked in theatre. Her sister, Shaghayegh Farahani, later followed the same path into acting.

Read more 10 Photos of Golshifteh Farahani: The Actress Whose 'Flirty' Texts Allegedly Led to Macron's 'Hanoi Slap' 10 Photos of Golshifteh Farahani: The Actress Whose 'Flirty' Texts Allegedly Led to Macron's 'Hanoi Slap'

Farahani's talent appeared early. She reportedly began learning piano at just five years old before turning her attention to acting as a teenager. Her breakout moment arrived in 1998 when, aged only 14, she starred in the acclaimed Iranian drama 'The Pear Tree.' The performance transformed her into a rising star across Iran and opened the door to major film roles in productions such as 'Two Angels,' 'The Fish Fall in Love,' and 'The Music Man.'

Her international breakthrough came in 2008 when she appeared alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe in the Hollywood thriller Body of Lies. The role pushed Farahani onto the global stage and quickly established her as one of the most prominent actresses of Iranian origin working outside the country.

Macron Allies Denied the Allegations

Sources linked to the French First Lady reportedly told political outlet POLITICO that Brigitte 'categorically denied' claims that the now infamous plane incident was connected to Farahani or alleged text messages.

The Elysee Palace has also not issued any official response to the latest claims beyond previous statements dismissing the incident as exaggerated media speculation.

Still, the controversy continues dominating social media and celebrity gossip circles across France, with many online users revisiting the original footage frame by frame in search of fresh clues.