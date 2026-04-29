The inside front cover of the new US passport will feature Trump's image from his second inaugural portrait, set against the historic declaration text and motifs of the American flag. Below the portrait appears the president's signature in gold.

Facing it is a reproduction of John Trumbull's painting showing the founding fathers signing the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The front and back covers have a slightly adjusted layout swapping the placement of 'United States of America' and 'Passport'.

A Bold Departure in Passport Artwork

Traditional US passport pages have long depicted scenes from American history and culture, from the Statue of Liberty to the moon landing and natural landmarks. The new design represents a significant shift by incorporating the current president's likeness directly into the travel document.

An administration official told the BBC the passports would be available to any citizen applying when rollout begins. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the passports would feature 'customised artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the US passport among the most secure documents in the world'.

Read more Trump 'America250' Passport Sparks Outrage Over Use of His Image in Official US Document Trump 'America250' Passport Sparks Outrage Over Use of His Image in Official US Document

The announcement follows reports from multiple outlets including The Guardian, Fox News and The Bulwark, which first revealed details of the redesign. It aligns with a series of America250 initiatives that include large-scale events such as the UFC 250 fight on the White House south lawn, the Great American State Fair and the Freedom250 Grand Prix. White House officials have welcomed the passport as another element in what they describe as a renewal of patriotism.

Social Media Reaction and Public Access

One Instagram account, couriernewsroom, highlighted the news with the observation that it was 'the latest instance of Trump redesigning documents to include his face'.

The post, shared widely, captured the mix of surprise and debate the announcement has provoked. Critics in a Daily Voice article have noted that featuring a living president in this way breaks with modern precedent, as previous passport designs avoided individual contemporary political figures, preferring instead neutral historical or cultural symbols.

Supporters, however, see it as a fitting tribute to the nation's founding principles juxtaposed with its current leadership. The design has already generated widespread comment on social media.

How to Obtain the America250 Passports

The America250 passports will be issued only at the Washington Passport Agency, where they will serve as the default option for new or renewal applications while stocks last. There is no extra charge for the commemorative version.

Applicants who prefer the standard passport design can request it instead. The limited run is expected to begin this summer in time for the July anniversary celebrations, though exact production numbers have not been made public by the State Department.

The rollout is restricted to in-person applications at the single location, with online and other agency applicants continuing to receive the existing design. Officials have stressed that all security standards remain unchanged. As preparations for the 250th anniversary intensify, the new US passport offers Americans a tangible connection to both the country's founding document and its contemporary leadership.