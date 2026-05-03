Sixty-five days into the most significant American military engagement since Iraq, Donald Trump has declared Iran's latest peace proposal effectively unacceptable, and Tehran's military commanders are already preparing for what comes next.

On 2 May 2026, Iran submitted a 14-point peace proposal through Pakistani intermediaries, requesting all issues be resolved and the war formally concluded within 30 days. Trump posted on Truth Social that he 'can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.' Earlier that same day, he had told reporters outside the White House: 'They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it,' adding bluntly, 'They're asking for things that I can't agree to.'

What Iran Proposed — and Why Washington Refused

The 14-point plan, reported by Iran's semi-official Tasnim and Fars news agencies, both considered close to the IRGC, is Tehran's most comprehensive diplomatic offering since hostilities began. It calls for guarantees of non-aggression, the withdrawal of US forces from the vicinity of Iran, the lifting of the naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of sanctions, and an end to the war 'on all fronts,' including Lebanon.

Critically, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed on state television that the proposal 'exclusively focuses on ending the war and contains no issues related to the nuclear domain.' Tehran was deliberately deferring the conflict's hardest fight, nuclear restrictions, betting Washington would accept a ceasefire first.

A senior Iranian official, speaking anonymously, said Tehran believed shelving nuclear talks for a later stage was 'a significant shift aimed at facilitating an agreement,' under which the war would end with a guarantee that Israel and the United States would not attack again. Analysts noted the offer was likely to be rejected because it does not address the core issue Trump cited when bombing began on 28 February: ensuring Iran cannot build an atomic weapon. Georgetown University's Paul Musgrave assessed that Trump appeared to have rejected the proposal 'without reading it or being briefed on it.'

President Trump tells me in a brief phone conversation:

The new Iranian proposal is not acceptable. “It’s not acceptable to me. I’ve studied it, I’ve studied everything – it’s not acceptable.” — Nathan Guttman (@nathanguttman) May 3, 2026

The War's Origins and a Ceasefire Already Under Strain

On 28 February 2026, US and Israeli forces launched nearly 900 strikes in 12 hours. The opening wave killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other officials, and also killed approximately 170 civilians when a missile struck a girls' school adjacent to a naval base in Minab.

A Pakistani-brokered ceasefire took hold on 8 April. It has been unravelling ever since. Trump stated at an 8 April press conference that Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire, directly contradicting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's public claim that it was. Israel then launched its most intense wave of strikes on Lebanon since the truce was announced.

The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has since published guidance explicitly warning that any payment, including digital assets, informal swaps, or in-kind transfers, to Iran or the IRGC for Strait of Hormuz passage would violate US law.

Tehran's Military Responds: Renewed War Is 'Likely'

Iran's security establishment wasted no time responding to Trump's dismissal. General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy of the Iranian military headquarters, said via the Fars news agency that 'the armed forces are fully prepared for any new adventures or foolishness from the Americans.'

Asadi added that 'surprise measures are planned for the enemy, beyond their imagination.' The IRGC Navy simultaneously announced it was asserting operational control over nearly 2,000 kilometres of Iran's Persian Gulf coastline and the Strait of Hormuz. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi declared that 'the ball is in the United States' court,' adding that Tehran is 'ready for both diplomacy and confrontation.'

On Sunday, Iranian state media reported that Washington had conveyed a response to the 14-point proposal via Pakistan, and that Tehran was reviewing it. Neither Washington nor Islamabad confirmed the exchange.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has told Israeli media that Iran’s 14-point counterproposal is “not good for us.” Iran has said that they received a U.S. response to the proposal and are currently reviewing it. pic.twitter.com/wrrUzuoh8M — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 3, 2026

A Chokepoint the World Cannot Afford to Lose

At least 41 incidents affecting ships in the strait and nearby waters have been recorded since 28 February, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre, backed by the British military. Around one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies ordinarily pass through the waterway. Global energy prices remain nearly 50 per cent higher than pre-conflict levels.

Read more Iran Issues Urgent 30-Day Ultimatum to End War as Tehran Unveils Bold 14-Point Peace Proposal to Trump Iran Issues Urgent 30-Day Ultimatum to End War as Tehran Unveils Bold 14-Point Peace Proposal to Trump

Washington wants Tehran to surrender more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, enough, the US argues, to construct a nuclear weapon. Iran maintains its programme is peaceful, though it has indicated willingness to discuss curbs in exchange for sanctions relief.

Trump has signalled he may be 'better off' if no deal is reached, suggesting he is content to keep squeezing Iran economically rather than negotiate from what he perceives as weakness. Iran's 30-day ultimatum has now expired without agreement. The IRGC is on full combat readiness. And the ceasefire holding this conflict together rests on little more than mutual exhaustion.

Neither side, as of 4 May 2026, is close to blinking.