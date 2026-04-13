Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy online following a series of posts targeting the head of the Catholic Church. After the religious leader weighed in on political matters during a recent trip, the former president responded with a sharp critique on social media.

The exchange took an even more unusual turn when Trump shared a striking piece of AI-generated imagery that has since set the internet alight.

Messianic Imagery and Patriotic Symbols

Donald Trump paired a strange social media tirade against Pope Leo XIV with a digital graphic portraying himself as Jesus Christ. Released on Truth Social late Sunday evening, the artwork shows Trump in the role of the Messiah, placing a hand on a person in a hospital bed as though he is curing them.

A nurse, a soldier, and a woman in prayer stand beside him in the scene. The background is packed with American symbols, featuring the national flag, several bald eagles, and iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and the Lincoln Memorial.

Religious Critique and Political Demands

The 79-year-old uploaded the picture within an hour of his verbal strike against the pontiff. In that earlier post, he had denounced the religious leader for being 'weak on crime' and 'terrible for foreign policy.'

He also insisted he was responsible for Leo's rise, suggesting the Catholic Church chose an American pope specifically to handle him. In his outburst, Trump urged Leo to 'get his act together' and stop 'catering to the Radical Left' in favour of common sense. He warned that focusing on politics rather than the papacy was damaging both the leader's reputation and the Catholic Church itself.

At the time of posting, the president had just finished a weekend in Miami at a mixed martial arts fight. He spent the rest of his time mingling with supporters at his golf club, following the breakdown of diplomatic talks with Iran.

Read more Pope Leo XIV Claims Jesus 'Is Not On Your Side' In Scathing Donald Trump Warning Pope Leo XIV Claims Jesus 'Is Not On Your Side' In Scathing Donald Trump Warning

Trump noted a strong preference for the pontiff's brother, Louis, praising his commitment to the MAGA movement with the remark, 'He gets it!' The aggressive post made it clear that no one is off-limits for Trump, proving that even the head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics is considered a target.

Soon after his Sunday night post, Trump stepped off Air Force One to face the press. Questioned on his motives, the president claimed the pontiff was failing in his role, even flippantly suggesting that Leo 'likes crime, I guess.' He didn't stop there, branding the religious leader a 'very liberal person' and accusing him of backing nuclear weaponry.

Backlash From Prominent Loyalists

The reaction to the president's Sunday night activity was icy, as even some of his most loyal MAGA supporters spoke out against the decision to liken himself to the son of God.

On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus.

This comes after last week’s post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an… pic.twitter.com/mq27jxJEnt — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 13, 2026

Former MAGA representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X to voice her disapproval, noting that on Orthodox Easter, Trump targeted the Pope for opposing his conflict with Iran before sharing an image that appeared to position himself as a replacement for Jesus. She referenced a previous 'evil' outburst from the week prior and a threat to 'kill an entire civilization,' stating she completely denounces his actions and is praying against them.

It’s more than blasphemy.

It’s an Antichrist spirit. https://t.co/Lqd9GkBPmO — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 13, 2026

Writing from her personal account, Greene—a self-described 'proud Christian nationalist'—went even further, claiming the act was 'more than blasphemy' and represented 'an Antichrist spirit'.

Oh hell no. We tolerated this kind of meme against our better judgment because he promised to save America and only when it was clear he didn’t actually think he was the Messiah. Why do I feel like Paula White did this to him, and to us? Pray for his soul. Pray for us all 😔 pic.twitter.com/aVWGiqogtM — MILO (@Nero) April 13, 2026

Right-wing influencer Milo Yiannopoulos joined the backlash on X, making it clear he wouldn't stand for the imagery. He noted that while supporters had previously put up with such memes in hopes Trump would save the country, that tolerance ended the moment it seemed the former president might actually view himself as the Messiah.

'Why do I feel like Paula White did this to him, and to us?' he questioned, pointing the finger at the televangelist who advises the White House Faith Office. He ended his critique with a plea for everyone to 'pray for his soul' and for the nation at large.

Trump's fiery retaliation against the mild-mannered Leo—born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago—highlights the vast divide in how two of the globe's most influential Americans approach a clash. While one calls for peace and resolution, the other instinctively turns up the heat.