The foundation overseeing President Donald Trump's proposed presidential library raised $57.6 million (£43.7 million) between 23 May and 31 December 2025, according to its newly disclosed tax return.

The filing leaves donors unnamed and does not show how much came from settlements with media and technology companies. The absence of a donor breakdown leaves the sources of much of its early funding unclear.

The foundation is raising money for a proposed 47-storey skyscraper in downtown Miami. Trump has suggested it could include a hotel, while renderings show a gilded entrance and an Air Force One display. The project is intended to serve as his presidential library.

Despite its substantial fundraising, the foundation spent just $349,000 (£264,524) during those seven months, much of it paid to architecture firm Bermello Ajamil & Partners. It had forecast $50 million (£37.9 million) in contributions by year-end, meaning the reported total exceeded its initial estimate.

Trump Presidential Library Sets Ambitious Fundraising Goal

The foundation projects contributions of nearly $1 billion (£758 million) by the end of 2027, but the filing does not establish whether that target is achievable. The forecast does not represent funds already secured.

Its five-member board includes the president's son Eric Trump, son-in-law Michael Boulos and James Kiley, a lawyer who has represented the Trump Organization. None of its named officers or trustees received compensation in 2025, according to the return.

Political advisers James Blair and Chris LaCivita have also been identified as recent contributors. Their donation amounts have not been disclosed, and their contributions should not be assumed to form part of the foundation's 2025 fundraising total.

Corporate Settlements Raise Questions About Library Funding

Trump's lawsuits against major companies resulted in settlements that designated money for his future library.

ABC News agreed in December 2024 to pay $15 million (£11.4 million) towards the project, while Meta earmarked $22 million (£16.7 million) in January 2025.

Paramount agreed to a $16 million (£12.1 million) settlement in 2025, but the amount included legal fees and costs, with only the remainder directed to the foundation. The full settlement value cannot be counted as a $16 million (£12.1 million) contribution.

Trump's separate financial disclosure listed settlement proceeds from ABC, Meta and Paramount. The foundation's return, however, does not establish the amounts received from each company or when the money was transferred.

Miami Presidential Library Faces Dispute Over Valuable Land

The proposed tower would occupy a 2.63-acre parcel formerly owned by Miami Dade College. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis helped facilitate its transfer to the foundation. The property was valued at approximately $63 million (£47.8 million) in reporting on the project.

Several South Florida residents have sued Trump, the foundation, the state and the college to challenge the transaction. The defendants have asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The supplied reporting does not establish that a court has ruled the transfer unlawful.

The tax return establishes how much the foundation reported raising and spending during its opening months, but not its donors' identities or the project's eventual construction cost. Its nearly $1 billion (£758 million) fundraising projection remains a target rather than confirmed funding.

Meanwhile, the Miami land dispute adds uncertainty to the development. Further financial disclosures and court proceedings could provide a clearer picture of the project's financing and the future of its proposed site.