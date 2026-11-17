US Vice President JD Vance has said Americans should not build bunkers, telling Fox News that the Trump administration does not expect an imminent crisis. His response came after host Laura Ingraham asked whether recent service disruptions and reports of military preparations meant people should take stronger precautions.

Vance addressed the concerns in an interview with Ingraham on Monday, 16 November. She cited recent disruptions affecting the Federal Aviation Administration and Microsoft services, then asked whether Americans should prepare for something more serious.

Ingraham also referred to reports that military bases were preparing to withstand disruptions without outside support. Neither disruption was identified as evidence of a specific threat, and no further detail was given about the reports concerning the bases.

JD Vance Addresses Bunker Fears

The vice president said friends had asked whether they should stockpile supplies or construct shelters. Some wanted to know whether they should 'prepare to build a bunker or stock up on food and water'.

'My answer to that is no. We don't see a crisis coming down,' Vance told Ingraham. He nevertheless said preparation remained important: 'you have to be prepared for everything'.

Vance did not identify a specific threat expected to strike the United States. He said the government should work to prevent emergencies while ensuring it could respond if serious problems arose.

'We want to make sure we prevent the worst outcomes, but we're also prepared for the worst outcomes,' he said. The remarks distinguish contingency planning from a prediction that a crisis is imminent.

Emergency Advice Draws Attention

Former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino urged Americans to prepare for potential disruption during an October episode of The Dan Bongino Show. He recommended emergency radios, batteries, food supplies, equipment for collecting and filtering water, and water purification tablets.

His advice added to public discussion of emergency preparedness, but did not establish that a particular disaster was imminent. He urged listeners to obtain supplies before essential services were disrupted.

In Britain, official household guidance recommends keeping enough essentials for three days, including bottled water, long-lasting food, a torch and a battery-powered or wind-up radio.

The guidance is intended to help people manage emergencies while assistance reaches those who need it. The items can be gathered gradually and are distinct from extraordinary measures such as building a bunker.

Vance also defended federal contingency planning, describing preparations for possible military emergencies as 'basic good government'. He credited Trump's administration with investing in the country's ability to manage crises, but cited no specific figures during the exchange.

'That doesn't mean crisis is around the corner,' he said. He presented readiness as a precaution, rather than evidence that an emergency was expected soon.

Vance Also Discusses 2028 Plans

The interview later turned to the 2028 presidential election. Vance said he had not decided whether to seek the Republican nomination and expected to settle the question sometime in 2027.

'I haven't made a decision. We'll figure it out sometime next year,' he said, adding that he would commit fully once a decision was made.

In October, Vance said he believed Trump would endorse him if he ran, although the two had not discussed an endorsement. Trump, elected president in 2016 and 2024, is barred by the Constitution's 22nd Amendment from being elected a third time.