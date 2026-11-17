Elon Musk criticised Saturday Night Live in posts on X after a cold open featured Jeremy Culhane portraying him being sprayed with water during a fictional briefing at CIA headquarters.

Rating the impression, Musk wrote, 'I'd give them maybe 5/10 for me,' followed by 'They need to try harder.'

Culhane had also portrayed Musk in a 7 November sketch. That performance featured the character requesting an 'epic, vulgar roast' from Grok and reading insults presented as the chatbot's replies.

One of the insults in that performance described Musk as the 'worst thing South Africa has ever done.'

The newer sketch placed Musk's character alongside other technology executives, with John Mulaney leading a briefing on how to distinguish genuine personal interest from attempts to obtain industry secrets.

Elon Musk Rates His 'SNL' Portrayal

Musk's response extended beyond his assessment of Culhane. He replied to the programme's own X post with a Venn diagram suggesting little overlap between Saturday Night Live and humour.

He also linked to his own 2021 hosting appearance, accompanying the post with 'fwiw', an abbreviation for 'for what it's worth'. That reference returned attention to his previous participation in the programme.

Another exchange concerned a user's criticism of the NBC show. The post complained that 'politically hate-bated rage started consuming the skits' and added, 'insults aren't funny.' Musk replied, 'Exactly.'

His agreement addressed that user's criticism, while the numerical rating concerned his own portrayal. In the quoted posts, Musk did not specify which aspects of the impression he wanted improved.

A Fictional CIA Briefing for Elon Musk

The cold open assembled several recognisable figures in technology through its cast. James Austin Johnson portrayed Peter Thiel, Jane Wickline appeared as Dario Amodei, Andrew Dismukes played Mark Zuckerberg and Ben Marshall portrayed Sam Altman.

Mulaney's character addressed the executives' wealth and influence while attempting to explain the risks of confusing personal attention with efforts to discover business secrets.

'I can't imagine how disorienting this has been for you to go from these bug-eyed little weirdos to being gods. I mean, never in the history of our species have people as pale and as strange as you A: survived and B: been given all the world's wealth and power.'

The fictional executives responded with mumbled answers. Culhane's Musk delivered quips and was sprayed with water.

Bowen Yang appeared as Jensen Huang. Culhane's Musk then compared their leather jackets and imagined the pair riding motorcycles together.

Addressing Yang's Huang, Culhane's Musk continued, 'But I am like you. You know, we both have, like, cool leather jackets, and we can be, like, in a biker gang, you know, like, both on Harley-Davidsons...'

Yang concluded the sketch by shouting, 'Bad Elon!'

YouTube Commenters Praise the Elon Musk Sketch

Some of the quoted YouTube responses offered a different assessment from Musk's. Viewers described the performance as 'brilliant' and the 'best Cold Open in a while.'

Those selected comments illustrate approval without establishing the audience's overall response. The spray bottle attracted particular attention, with commenters suggesting that the prop should appear beyond the comedy programme.

One viewer proposed placing a bottle beside Musk's next interviewer. The suggestion referred directly to the treatment of Culhane's character during Mulaney's fictional briefing.

'The next person to interview Musk needs to place a spray bottle full of water on the table next to them. Just have it there,' the commenter wrote.