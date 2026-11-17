US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) removed a controversial recruitment video featuring the song 'American Dreaming' by Grammy-winning singer Sierra Ferrell from X by Monday, 16 November 2026, following public condemnation by the artist.

Originally posted on Thursday, 12 November, the promotional clip paired Ferrell's acclaimed recording with nostalgic imagery evoking 1950s America alongside slogans inviting viewers to join the federal enforcement agency.

On Saturday, 14 November, the West Virginia-born singer-songwriter issued a strongly worded rebuke on Instagram, accusing ICE of using her music without permission in a video she described as 'genuinely racist' and stating that the experience left her 'frankly sickened'.

Ferrell confirmed that her team had taken steps to have the clip taken down whilst weighing further legal action against the United States government for infringing on her rights.

Although the post disappeared from ICE's official X account by Monday without explanation, the dispute adds Ferrell to a growing roster of prominent recording artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bruce Springsteen, who have publicly challenged federal immigration messaging.

Sierra Ferrell Says ICE Video Left Her 'Frankly Sickened'

In a statement shared on Instagram, Ferrell rejected both the promotional clip and its use of her recording. Her objection focused particularly on the portrayal of American identity accompanying the recruitment appeal.

'On Thursday, ICE used my song 'American Dreaming' without permission in a video I found genuinely racist that was pushing a warped view of who belongs in this country,' she wrote.

Ferrell said she opposed the use of her work in a campaign she believed harmed immigrants and their communities.

She described herself as 'frankly sickened' and said she would continue supporting immigrant neighbours. The singer also raised the prospect of a legal dispute with the US government.

'We have taken necessary steps to have these ads of propaganda taken down and are weighing further legal action against our government for infringing on my rights,' she wrote.

Ferrell did not identify a specific claim or say that court proceedings had begun. Her assertion that permission was not granted is clear, but the agency's licensing arrangements remain unverified. The video's removal does not, by itself, establish copyright infringement or explain ICE's decision.

ICE Recruitment Message Revives Dispute Over Artists' Music

The original video overlaid 'American Dreaming' on nostalgic imagery, alongside the phrases 'the way it was' and 'the way it can be again'. It then invited viewers to join the immigration enforcement agency.

Ferrell interpreted that combination as promoting an exclusionary idea of who belongs in the United States. The song had also brought her major recognition.

At the 2025 Grammys, 'American Dreaming' won Best Americana Performance and Best American Roots Song, the latter credited to Ferrell and songwriter Melody Walker.

According to the Recording Academy, Ferrell collected four awards that year. Trail of Flowers won Best Americana Album, while 'Lighthouse' earned Best American Roots Performance.

Other musicians have objected to similar government videos. In December 2025, Sabrina Carpenter condemned the White House's use of 'Juno' alongside footage of immigration arrests. She called the video 'evil and disgusting' and demanded that her music not be used to advance the administration's agenda.

Olivia Rodrigo criticised a November 2025 immigration enforcement video featuring 'All-American Bitch'. SZA also spoke out after her music appeared in messaging connected to immigration arrests.

Bruce Springsteen's response took another form. On 28 January 2026, he released 'Streets of Minneapolis', criticising federal immigration enforcement. He dedicated the song to the memories of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Ferrell's complaint differs from a general protest against ICE policy. She has challenged a particular government message that carries her song and said that further legal action remains under consideration.