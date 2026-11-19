Donald Trump has said Russia's war in Ukraine 'doesn't affect' the United States, while acknowledging that America makes 'a lot of money' selling weapons to European countries that pass much of the equipment on to Kyiv.

The remarks, made in an interview with Fox News, echo comments he made at the G7 summit in France in June, when he said the war had 'no impact' on America beyond arms sales.

'We Don't Give Discounts'

Trump described how European countries buy American weapons and pass them on to Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

'I guess they give it for the most part to Ukraine, but we sell it,' he said. 'We get full price. We don't give discounts. And so you could say we make a lot of money with that.'

He then appeared to distance himself from the profits. 'I don't care. I don't want that,' he said.

On the conflict itself, Trump struck a detached tone. 'It's a shame. It's so sad. It doesn't affect us,' he said.

A clip shared by journalist Aaron Rupar captured the line in full: 'It doesn't affect us. In fact, I guess you could say, we make a lot of money.'

Ukrainian outlet Censor.net carried a slightly different transcription of the same remarks: 'I think they're mostly transferring it to Ukraine. But we're selling it. We get the full price; we don't give discounts.'

A Familiar Line From the President

This is not the first time Trump has framed the war in commercial terms. At the G7 summit in Évian, France, in June, he told reporters that the conflict 'has no impact on us, other than we sell weapons,' the Kyiv Independent reported.

'We're thousands of miles away,' he said at the time. He added that he wanted to help end the war because 'I don't like to see 25,000 people die every month.' 'So yeah, I'm going to do whatever I can,' he said.

At the time, Trump signalled that Ukraine would take a back seat while Washington focused on Iran. 'Look, Russia should make a deal,' he said. 'Well, we're going to look. Now we focused on, we were focused on Iran.' His remarks followed a roughly 30-minute meeting with Zelensky on the summit sidelines, their first in-person talks in more than four months.

In December 2025, Trump said the US was no longer spending money to help Ukraine defend itself. 'Biden gave them $350 billion. And I gave them nothing,' he said, adding that 'NATO is buying our equipment at full price and giving it to Ukraine,' according to a Ukrainian World Congress summary of his remarks. 'We aren't spending money,' he said.

That arrangement runs through NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), under which allies fund purchases of American weapons for Kyiv. By December 2025, more than £3 billion ($4 billion) had been pledged through the scheme, according to the Ukrainian World Congress.

Kyiv Looks for Leverage

The latest comments land as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presses for outside pressure on the Kremlin. Zelensky said earlier that the US and China have enough influence to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into ending the war, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Zelensky, who raised air defence needs with Trump in June, said last December that Ukraine needs about £11 billion ($15 billion) in 2026 to keep the PURL programme running at the level its defence requires, according to the same summary.