Ryan Reynolds, 49, spent more than a year urging Blake Lively to settle her lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni in the United States, according to NewsNation in a report published on Friday, 8 May, because the legal dispute was allegedly damaging both their careers. The insider claimed Reynolds believed the high-profile case, which included allegations of sexual harassment and defamation against Baldoni, had already damaged Lively's standing in Hollywood.

Lively's battle with Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer began when she brought 13 claims, among them sexual harassment, defamation, retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation and breach of contract.

Why Blake Lively was desperate to settle, how she and Ryan Reynolds wanted to 'destroy' Justin Baldoni... and his bombshell next move: It's the dumbest act of self-sabotage I've seen in 30 years in showbiz, reveals ALISON BOSHOFF https://t.co/pizBCG1Jf3 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 8, 2026

The row unfolded as the pair worked together on the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us, with Lively starring and Baldoni directing and co‑starring. A judge later dismissed 10 of her claims, leaving only three live counts on the brink of trial in New York.

Reynolds, Lively Clash Over Hollywood Risks

According to the NewsNation report, Reynolds was not simply a concerned spouse on the sidelines. One source said bluntly, 'Ryan had been urging her to settle for over a year. The lawsuit has damaged her career and his, badly.'

The allegation speaks to a familiar, if rarely stated, Hollywood calculation. Executives and agents tend to avoid anything that looks expensive or unpredictable, and high-stakes litigation can sit firmly in that category. In this case, industry figures quoted by NewsNation painted a bleak picture of how Lively was being viewed within the business.

Her career had stalled while the case continued, with Hollywood agents described as 'loath to work with litigious actresses who cause them to go over budget.' Former director Fran Weinstein told the network, 'At the moment, I believe that Blake is persona non grata. They do not want to go near that fire for a while.'

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wanted Blake Lively to Settle ‘It Ends With Us’ Lawsuit: ‘Saw the Full Picture’ https://t.co/L2FnBpIENY pic.twitter.com/2pnYtSxV0p — Star Magazine (@Star_News) May 5, 2026

None of the major studios or agencies have publicly confirmed blacklisting Lively, and there is no independent verification of how widespread that sentiment really is. But even the perception that an actor is 'difficult' or likely to drag a production into court can be enough to chill job offers.

An additional source according to OK! Magazine suggested that, from a purely legal standpoint, the momentum of the case had already swung against her. With just retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation and breach of contract still intact, they claimed that 'two more charges were likely to be dismissed, and then there would have been only one minor charge left.'

'To litigate that would have been even more damaging to her reputation,' the insider argued, pointing to the intrusive discovery process that would have followed. 'A lot of discovery and arguing for what? Not much. She's already lost in the court of public opinion.'

How Baldoni Case Turned on Lively

Lively had initially set out her allegations in a high‑profile piece in The New York Times, which cast her as taking on entrenched behaviour in the industry.

But Baldoni did not retreat. Instead, he filed a countersuit of his own and, according to the insider, 'fought back, hard.' His camp published a large tranche of information on a dedicated website, thelawsuitinfo.com, which was designed to present his side of the conflict in detail.

Read more Are Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Friends Now? £60 Million Legal Fees Revealed Are Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Friends Now? £60 Million Legal Fees Revealed

On Monday 4 May, less than a fortnight before proceedings were scheduled to begin in New York, lawyers for both sides announced that a settlement had been reached. Wayfarer's Bryan Freedman and Ellyn Garofalo, together with Lively's legal team Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, released a joint statement.

'The end product, the movie It Ends With Us — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life,' it read. 'Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors and all survivors is a goal that we stand behind.'

They went on, 'We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.'

No financial terms were disclosed. Neither Reynolds, Lively nor Baldoni has personally commented in detail on the settlement, and there is no confirmation from their representatives about the extent to which Reynolds pushed for a deal.

Ryan Reynolds publicly showed support as Blake Lively returned to the Met Gala after four years, following the settlement of her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni. #RyanReynolds #BlakeLively #MetGala #CelebrityNews #ItEndsWithUs #thecelebposthttps://t.co/paE97dVq74 — The Celeb Post (@thecelebpost) May 7, 2026

A few hours after the agreement became public, however, Lively gave at least one answer to the question of how exiled she really was. She made a surprise appearance at the Met Gala in New York and was seated at Vogue editor‑in‑chief Anna Wintour's table.