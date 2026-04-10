US President Donald Trump dismissed a question about his mental health during a press conference, responding to a reporter by saying 'you're going to have to have more people like me' as he defended his leadership.

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The exchange took place on 6 April 2026 during a wide-ranging briefing focused on the conflict involving Iran. Trump used the appearance to outline potential military actions, discuss oil access and describe what he said were US strategic advantages in the region.

During the press conference, a reporter asked how he would respond to critics who say his mental health should be examined as tensions continue. Trump said he had not heard those concerns and rejected the suggestion, pointing instead to his record in office.

Reporter Challenges Trump on Mental Health

A journalist referenced Trump's recent language about Iran and asked about criticism of his conduct. Trump responded that he was unconcerned by critics before being asked directly about his mental health.

In his reply, he argued that his leadership had strengthened the United States economically and internationally, adding that similar leadership would be required in the current global climate. The exchange came at the end of a press conference that had otherwise focused on foreign policy and military strategy.

Reporter: You called the Iranians crazy bastards. True. What is your response to critics who say—



Trump: I don’t care about critics.



Reporter: They say it is your mental health that should be examined.



Trump: I haven’t heard that. pic.twitter.com/UVGtw4yD8K — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026

Trump Sets Out Hardline Iran Position

Earlier in the briefing, Trump spoke at length about US military capability and potential outcomes of the conflict. He said the United States had the ability to target key infrastructure, including bridges and power facilities, while declining to specify whether certain civilian sites would be excluded.

He also suggested the United States should benefit from the outcome of the conflict, raising the possibility of influencing access to oil transit routes. At the same time, he indicated the US could take part in rebuilding efforts if a resolution is reached.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump just said it, he didn't mince words



"The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."



I would NOT want to be the Iranian regime right now.



TRUMP DOES NOT BLUFF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HMFlVq6suR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 6, 2026

Question Follows Criticism of Iran Comments

The question about Trump's mental health followed scrutiny of his recent public statements, including comments made on social media about Iran.

His language and approach to the conflict have drawn attention as tensions in the region continue, with critics arguing that his rhetoric has been unusually forceful for a sitting president during an active international crisis.

Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Conduct

Some political figures have also raised concerns about Trump's conduct in recent days. According to reporting by Le Monde, several Democratic lawmakers have referenced the 25th Amendment, which allows presidential powers to be transferred if a leader is deemed unable to carry out their duties.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the amendment should be considered, citing concerns about Trump's decision-making. No formal action has been initiated, and any such process would require support from senior officials and Congress.

JB Pritzker on Trump: “He really doesn’t sometimes know where he is. He doesn’t know who he’s talking to. His own mental health is in question here. That’s why I think the 25th Amendment needs to be seriously considered here and invoked. I don’t know whether it’s age, there’s… pic.twitter.com/engeu8pCQ8 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 9, 2026

Debate Continues Over Transparency

The exchange has added to an ongoing political debate over presidential health and transparency. Supporters say Trump's response reflects his leadership style and willingness to confront criticism directly.

Critics, however, argue that greater disclosure is needed, particularly during periods of international tension. As the situation involving Iran develops, questions around leadership, rhetoric and accountability are likely to remain part of the wider political discussion.