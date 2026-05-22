United States President Donald Trump has officially addressed the departure of US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, commending her for having 'done a great job' and confirming that Aaron Lukas, the principal deputy director of national intelligence, will assume control as acting director following her departure. The resignation comes as Gabbard steps away to support her husband, Abraham, who has been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.

Gabbard announced her departure on X, with her resignation taking effect on 30 June 2026. Trump, posting on Truth Social, said the administration would 'miss her' while expressing confidence in Abraham's recovery.

How Donald Trump Reacted to the Sudden Departure of His Intelligence Chief

President Trump took to Truth Social to express support for Gabbard's choice, noting she 'rightfully' wanted to be with her husband and that the administration would 'miss her.'

Trump posted that 'Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th.' He added that 'Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together.'

Trump offered an optimistic outlook, stating he had 'no doubt' that Abraham 'will soon be better than ever.'

Despite Gabbard providing a clear reason for resigning, an alternative narrative emerged. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters the intelligence chief was 'forced' to resign from her post.

Why a Rare Cancer Diagnosis Halted Tulsi Gabbard's Intelligence Career

In her statement, Gabbard explained the situation. 'My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer,' she wrote. The outgoing chief emphasised he 'faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months.'

Gabbard stated she is stepping down to be by Abraham's side and 'fully support him through this battle,' describing him as her foundational support system.

'Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns, and now my service in this role,' Gabbard noted. She added she could not ask him to face this alone.

Aaron Lukas Steps Up to Navigate the Intelligence Community Transition

Read more Why Did CIA Raid Tulsi Gabbard's Office? Whistleblower Claims CIA Took Dozens of Boxes Why Did CIA Raid Tulsi Gabbard's Office? Whistleblower Claims CIA Took Dozens of Boxes

As Gabbard vacates her office, operational focus shifts toward Lukas. Trump confirmed Lukas will take over as acting director of national intelligence. Lukas has served as principal deputy director of national intelligence under the Trump administration, working closely with Gabbard on intelligence community oversight and policy coordination.

In her resignation letter, Gabbard expressed she was 'deeply grateful for the trust,' placed in her. She maintained her tenure yielded 'significant progress,' for national security. The outgoing director also claimed her leadership helped in 'restoring integrity to the intelligence community.'

Even with these accomplishments, the outgoing director acknowledged that there remained 'work to be done.' She formally committed to a 'smooth and thorough transition' over the coming weeks. The leadership change requires close coordination to maintain operational stability.