Margaret Qualley was William Hill's 2/1 favourite to play the next Bond girl opposite Robert Pattinson, according to the Irish Star. Suki Waterhouse, Sydney Sweeney and Maya Jama were joint second at 4/1, while Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy were each listed at 5/1.

William Hill's prices appeared in the Irish Star after Pattinson was announced as Daniel Craig's successor. The coverage identifies the performers by name on the bookmaker's list. The casting statements quoted in the article address Pattinson's appointment as James Bond.

Where Suki Waterhouse Stands in the Bond Girl Betting

Waterhouse, 34, moved up the bookmaker's list after Pattinson, her fiancé, secured the role. William Hill spokesman Lee Phelps outlined her position in the betting. 'The English actress is level with Sydney Sweeney and Maya Jama as joint-second-favourites at 4/1, trailing only Margaret Qualley, who remains our 2/1 favourite for the role.'

Qualley, 32, appeared in The Substance and was the only performer paid more than Waterhouse, Sweeney and Jama. Jama, also 32, had stepped down as host of Love Island. The Irish Star suggested her departure might leave her with more time for a film role.

Why a Former Bond Girl Backs Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney, 29, rose to prominence in the television series Euphoria. Trina Parks, who played Thumper in Diamonds Are Forever, believes Sweeney would be 'wonderful' as Bond's leading lady, according to the Daily Star. Parks singled out Sweeney's charisma and said Sweeney 'has got ownership of her sexual identity.'

Pugh, 30, has experience with physically demanding action sequences in Marvel films. She and Taylor-Joy were next on William Hill's list after the three performers tied at 4/1. Jodie Comer and Zendaya followed at 9/1, with Daisy Edgar-Jones at 10/1.

Before the Bond Girl Odds, Pattinson Was a 200/1 Outsider

Pattinson, the 40-year-old Twilight star, was a 200/1 outsider for the role of James Bond before securing it, according to the Irish Star. Craig first played Bond in Casino Royale in 2006 and made his fifth and final appearance as the character in No Time to Die in 2021.

Denis Villeneuve, who directed Dune, is set to helm the next instalment, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing. In his statement on the casting, Pattinson spoke about the character's place in cinema.

'James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.'

He added, 'I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for believing in me. Calling this role a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.'

Villeneuve thanked the other actors who participated in the casting process. He welcomed Pattinson and outlined the qualities he believed the actor would bring to 007.

'We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can be only one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a completely new spirit. I cannot wait to begin.