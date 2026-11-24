A judge has allowed the limited disclosure of medical records belonging to Grayson Chrisley in a lawsuit over a 2022 Nashville car crash, partially rejecting his father Todd's request for a protective order.

The ruling follows arguments about Todd's podcast remarks on taking his son to hospital after the collision, TMZ reported on Monday, 23 November 2026, citing court documents.

The lawsuit was brought by Patrick Rykwalder, whose vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven by Grayson on 12 November 2022. Grayson was 16 at the time.

The Chrisley family argued that Grayson's medical records were irrelevant to the question of damages because he had admitted liability for the crash. Rykwalder, however, sought records that he said were relevant to his case.

Todd Chrisley's Podcast Remarks Feature in Legal Dispute

In court filings reported by TMZ in October, Rykwalder cited a November 2022 podcast appearance in which Todd reportedly described accompanying Grayson to hospital and requesting a toxicology test after the collision.

Rykwalder argued that he should be allowed to examine medical information as part of the lawsuit. He also sought documentation about a concussion Grayson reportedly sustained.

Todd, best known for appearing in the reality television series Chrisley Knows Best, sought to restrict access to his son's medical records through a protective order.

The latest ruling allows Rykwalder to obtain certain documents held by the Nashville Fire Department's emergency medical services and Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. The disclosure is limited, and the order does not give him unrestricted access to Grayson's medical history.

The reporting does not explicitly confirm whether the requested toxicology results are among the documents authorised for disclosure. Nor does it establish that drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision.

Judge Limits Disclosure of Grayson Chrisley's Medical Records

According to TMZ, the judge restricted disclosure to medical records covering 12 and 13 November 2022. Under the reported order, Rykwalder cannot obtain records from outside that period.

The judge also required that any disclosed material remain confidential. Anyone who breaches the order's terms could face contempt of court proceedings.

That condition means access for the purposes of the lawsuit does not amount to permission to publish the records or their contents. The ruling concerns what information may be obtained during the litigation, not what the records show.

The collision occurred on Interstate 65 in Nashville. Rykwalder later pursued legal action against several members of the Chrisley family.

In 2024, he sued Grayson, Todd, Julie and Savannah Chrisley, seeking between $25,000 (€22,900 and £19,100) and $750,000 (€686,000 and £574,000), along with punitive damages, according to Reality Tea.

Rykwalder alleged that Grayson had failed to pay sufficient attention to the road before the collision. Grayson denied the allegation, according to TMZ.

Savannah Chrisley Faces Separate Disclosure Dispute

The disagreement over Grayson's medical records is not the only dispute about documents sought during the litigation.

On 3 November, TMZ reported that Savannah had asked a judge to intervene over a request for records connected to her guardianship of Grayson.

She assumed responsibility for her younger brother before their parents entered prison and has opposed disclosure of documents relating to that arrangement.

The latest reported decision addresses Todd's application concerning medical records. It does not resolve the separate dispute involving Savannah.

Rykwalder has therefore secured limited access to medical information, subject to confidentiality requirements. The ruling does not establish the results of any medical tests or determine how much compensation, if any, he will ultimately receive.