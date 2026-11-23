A sensational quote supposedly from Liam Hemsworth about his former wife Miley Cyrus and her new husband, Maxx Morando, has sparked questions online, with claims that the actor has finally addressed their controversial divorce resurfacing just days after the singer's wedding.

The alleged remarks portray Hemsworth as accusing Cyrus of repeatedly cheating during their marriage and warning Morando to be careful. However, there is a significant problem with the supposed interview: there is no verifiable evidence that Hemsworth ever made the comments.

Liam Hemsworth's Viral Divorce Quote

The purported interview presents an exchange in which Hemsworth is asked what went wrong between him and Cyrus. The actor is then supposedly quoted as claiming he did everything possible to save their marriage before deciding he could no longer fight alone.

🚨Liam Hemsworth opens up in a new interview on his divorce from Miley Cyrus and her marriage to Maxx Morando:Interviewer: Looking back, what really went wrong between you and Miley?Liam Hemsworth: "Honestly, I did everything I could to save our marriage because I genuinely wanted us to work. But after she repeatedly cheated and broke my trust, I eventually realized I couldn't keep fighting alone. I hope Maxx Morando learns from my experience and takes the necessary precautions." — 𝙇𝙞𝙯🤎✨ (@pttybeth) November 22, 2026

The alleged remarks also drag Morando into the controversy, suggesting Hemsworth hopes the musician learns from his experience and takes precautions.

However, searches for the original interview have not established a credible publication, identifiable interviewer, recording or transcript containing the remarks. No reliable source has confirmed that Hemsworth made the statements.

The quotation should therefore be treated as an unverified social media claim, rather than a genuine account of the actor's views about his former marriage.

What Liam Hemsworth Actually Said

Hemsworth addressed his separation from Cyrus publicly in August 2019, shortly after the couple announced they were ending their marriage. In an Instagram statement published on 12 August, the Australian actor confirmed their separation and wished the singer well.

He also made a point of distancing himself from media reports claiming he had discussed their relationship with journalists. Hemsworth said he had not made, and would not make, comments to journalists or media outlets about the private matter. He added that any reported quotes attributed to him were false.

The statement is particularly relevant to the latest viral claim, given that no authentic interview has been produced to support the newly circulated remarks.

Miley Cyrus Previously Denied Cheating on Hemsworth

Cyrus also addressed speculation about infidelity following their separation, rejecting claims that cheating was responsible for the breakdown of their marriage.

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, on 22 August 2019, the singer said she had nothing to hide and disputed allegations that she had been unfaithful to Hemsworth. She acknowledged her past mistakes and partying lifestyle but maintained that she had been committed after reconciling with the actor.

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in December 2018, but their separation was announced in August 2019. Hemsworth subsequently filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised in January 2020.

Miley Cyrus Marries Maxx Morando

The resurfaced quotation comes as Cyrus begins a new chapter with Morando, whom she married in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on 21 November 2026.

Reuters reported the wedding on 22 November, citing People magazine and other US entertainment outlets. Cyrus also shared wedding photographs on Instagram.

The couple was first linked in December 2021 after being spotted together backstage at Miley's New Year's Eve Party. Their engagement was confirmed in December 2025.

Morando, 28, is a drummer for Los Angeles-based alternative rock band Liily. Cyrus, 33, previously collaborated with him on music projects.

The singer's marriage to Morando marks her second marriage following her relationship with Hemsworth, with whom she had an on-and-off romance spanning more than a decade.