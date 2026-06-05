A teenage Norwegian hitman flew to the United Kingdom to execute a murder, reports say. Johannes Natland, 19, was reportedly tasked to undertake a murder plot for an Iran-backed crime network.

Natland allegedly travelled from Stavanger, Norway to England in March 2025. Prosecutors claim he had agreed to execute a contract killing in exchange for 25,000 euros (approximately £21,600). Before police intervened, he reportedly obtained firearms, ammunition and cash that had been hidden for him after his arrival in Northern England.

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The teen was arrested on 19 March 2025 in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. He was in possession of a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol, along with 12 rounds of live ammunition, per Sky News.

A Murder Plot That Crossed Borders

According to evidence presented at London's Old Bailey court, Natland was allegedly hired by members of the Foxtrot network, a criminal organisation to carry out the plot. In return, he would receive the money.

Prosecutor Alistair Richardson detailed the agreement to court, saying, 'He had been recruited by an organisation called the Foxtrot network to an agreement that in return for money he would travel here and undertake a hit.'

'He was directed by others to a hotel, to a stash of money and then a stash of guns and ammunition. He was prevented from committing murder when he was arrested inside a hotel room in Huddersfield with two firearms and live ammunition,' Richardson continued.

Foxtrot Network Behind the Plot

Formed in 2021, the Foxtrot network has been linked to narcotics trafficking and acts of violence. The group's activities are promoted on Telegram and Snapchat.

A jury heard that the alleged murder plan was enforced by a person under the username 'Agent 47.' This person asked a certain recruiter, a Norwegian teenager under the name 'Generalen', 'Do you have an assassin abroad?'

🚨⚖️ A teenage hitman flew into Britain with guns in his bag ready to kill for cash.



A 19 year old Norwegian named Johannes Natland flew from Stavanger to Manchester last March.



Two days later police arrested him in a Huddersfield hotel room.



They found two loaded handguns… pic.twitter.com/EUJTpo6bfv — Cat Brown 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🚜🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪 (@MrsBr0wn_82) June 3, 2026

'Agent 47' told the recruiter that the assignment was in 'Great Britain.' He also said the contract was 'as easy as can be.' He then revealed that the 'pot' for the hit was 25,000 euros (around £21,600).

The court also heard that on 25 March 2025, a recorded conversation on Snapchat showed Natlan asking Generalen, 'Who is to be shot?' Natlan shared to his girlfriend, 'I'm going on a crazy mission.'

According to Richardson, judging from the first words of the conversation alone, it was apparent how Natlan had been aware of being part of the operation, which was connected to 'someone being murdered and murdered with a gun.'

Teen Prepared for UK Hit After Entering Country

On his temporary passport, Natlan flew to the United Kingdom when he was 18 years old. Border Forces reportedly questioned him upon arrival at Manchester Airport and was denied entry before being released on bond.

Teenage Norwegian hitman ‘sent to UK by gangsters linked to Iran’ https://t.co/euqk0zycsp — The Times and Sunday Times (@thetimes) June 3, 2026

Natland was instructed the next day to a location in Huddersfield where he collected cash before reserving a room at the Briar Court Hotel for a three-night stay. Prosecutors say he was later sent to a second location and was provided with a video guide and map directions to the spot where he retrieved firearms and ammunition. He also purchased three pairs of gloves and was sent to a used stolen car.

'He neither knew nor cared who he was to kill,' the prosecutor said. This was to him all about the money which he would receive for completing the job.'