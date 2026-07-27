The bitter divorce between Ohio Republican Congressman Max Miller and his former wife, Emily Moreno, has become one of the most closely watched political and legal disputes in the United States after newly unsealed court filings detailed allegations of years of domestic abuse. Moreno accuses Miller of repeatedly threatening, intimidating and assaulting her during their marriage, including claims that he pointed a gun at her, threw boiling water over her and physically assaulted her during custody exchanges. Miller has categorically denied the allegations, calling them false and politically motivated.

The controversy has drawn national attention not only because Miller is a sitting Republican congressman seeking re-election, but also because Emily Moreno is the daughter of Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno. The highly publicised custody battle has unfolded alongside lawsuits, restraining orders and competing abuse claims, making the dispute a major political story beyond the courtroom.

As public interest continues to grow following Mother Jones's investigation into the court records, many readers are asking the same question: who is Emily Moreno, and what is known about the woman whose allegations have placed one of Donald Trump's allies under intense scrutiny? The available public record paints a picture of a politically connected Ohio woman whose marriage ended in an increasingly acrimonious legal battle that remains far from over.

TMZ: Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) is in the middle of a nasty divorce with Emily Moreno and public court docs reveal police are investigating a severe injury to their child.



According to the docs obtained by TMZ DC, Miller — who's been in Congress since 2023 — filed for divorce from… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 22, 2026

A Private Life Before the Spotlight

Unlike her former husband, Emily Moreno has largely stayed out of the political spotlight for most of her life. Public information about her childhood, education and early career remains limited.

What is publicly known is that she comes from one of Ohio's prominent Republican families. Before becoming nationally known through her marriage and subsequent legal dispute with Max Miller, Moreno maintained a relatively private profile despite her family's growing influence within Republican politics.

That changed dramatically when court proceedings related to her divorce and custody battle became public, placing her at the centre of a story that has attracted nationwide media attention.

A Political Dynasty and Family Ties

Read more MAGA Congressman Accused of Pointing Gun at Wife and Throwing Boiling Water at Her, Court Filings Claim MAGA Congressman Accused of Pointing Gun at Wife and Throwing Boiling Water at Her, Court Filings Claim

Emily Moreno is the daughter of Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, the Republican businessman who won election to the US Senate in 2024 with the backing of President Donald Trump.

Her father's rise in national politics has inevitably drawn greater attention to the family's personal affairs. The legal battle between Emily Moreno and Max Miller has therefore become more than a private divorce. It now involves two politically influential Republican families with close ties to Trump.

Court records show that the dispute became so contentious that Miller subpoenaed Senator Moreno during the divorce proceedings. This further intensified public interest in the case before the matter was ultimately settled.

A Trump Wedding and a Rapid Unravelling

Emily Moreno and Max Miller became engaged in 2021 after Miller had already established himself as a prominent figure within Donald Trump's political circle. He had previously served in the Trump administration.

The couple married in August 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with Donald Trump attending the wedding. At the time, the marriage was viewed as the union of two influential Republican families, strengthening political ties within Trump's inner circle.

Just over a year later, the couple welcomed their daughter in November 2023. However, their marriage soon began to unravel behind closed doors.

A Two-Year Marriage, a Bitter Divorce and a Custody Battle

Miller filed for divorce in August 2024, only two years after the wedding. While the divorce itself was finalised in 2025, the legal conflict between the former couple has continued through an ongoing custody dispute involving their young daughter.

In her affidavit filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas as part of the ongoing custody case, Moreno alleges that Miller subjected her to repeated emotional and physical abuse throughout their relationship. Among the most serious claims is an allegation that in June 2024, after she informed him she intended to leave the marriage, Miller threw hot water from a pan over her before allegedly spraying her with additional hot water from a kitchen sink.

Moreno's affidavit states that Miller regularly spoke to her in an aggressive and demeaning manner.

Miller has consistently denied all allegations, stating publicly that he never did any of those things and arguing that the accusations are part of a campaign to damage both his reputation and political career.

Legal Claims and Counter-Claims Continue

TMZ: Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) is in the middle of a nasty divorce with Emily Moreno and public court docs reveal police are investigating a severe injury to their child.



According to the docs obtained by TMZ DC, Miller — who's been in Congress since 2023 — filed for divorce from… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 22, 2026

The divorce settlement did not end the conflict. Instead, it evolved into an increasingly bitter custody dispute marked by competing allegations from both sides.

Moreno has sought changes to the shared parenting arrangement, arguing that Miller's alleged behaviour is not in their daughter's best interests. In her court filings, Moreno further alleged that Miller physically assaulted her during custody exchanges and, in one instance, pointed a firearm at her.

Mother Jones, which first reported on the unsealed court records, detailed additional allegations including verbal threats and controlling behaviour spanning several years.

Miller has responded by filing a defamation lawsuit against Moreno and her legal team, accusing them of knowingly spreading false allegations to damage him politically and personally. He has repeatedly denied every allegation of domestic abuse.

Miller's congressional office told reporters that child welfare authorities in Ohio investigated several abuse allegations concerning their daughter and found them to be unsubstantiated.

What Happens Next

As the legal battle continues, Emily Moreno remains at the centre of a dispute that could shape both her ex-husband's political future and the public's understanding of domestic abuse allegations in political circles. The outcome of the custody case and Miller's defamation lawsuit will determine not just who wins in court, but who the public believes.

The case continues to attract widespread attention because it combines serious allegations of domestic violence with the political prominence of both families. As further court proceedings unfold, the consequences could extend well beyond family court, particularly as Max Miller seeks another term in Congress.