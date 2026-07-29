Author and journalist Michael Wolff, who has written several books about President Donald Trump, has said many people would 'breathe a big sigh of relief' if the president were to die while in office.

Wolff made the remarks during an appearance on the Inside Trump's Head podcast, where he discussed Trump's political legacy and responded to a fictional scenario presented by author Kurt Andersen.

The comments come as Trump continues his second term in office and amid ongoing public discussion surrounding the 80-year-old president's health.

Wolff Rejects Fictional Scenario

During the podcast, Andersen referenced the premise of his forthcoming novel The Breakup, which imagines Trump dying of a stroke while serving as president, triggering widespread unrest among supporters who believe he was assassinated.

Wolff said he disagreed with that scenario.

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'If he died suddenly and in office, that might well transform Donald Trump into an iconic historic figure,' Wolff said.

He added that he did not believe such an event would trigger the type of upheaval described in Andersen's novel.

'I actually disagree with Kurt. It's like when you remove any dominant figure, dictators, I think people breathe a big sigh of relief,' Wolff said.

'I think it's like the world clears, and with Trump, the quiet will be extraordinary. People will breathe again.'

The comments reflect Wolff's personal opinion about Trump's political legacy and do not describe any actual event or official assessment.

Trump's Health Concerns and Succession Plans

Trump became the oldest person to be inaugurated as US president after beginning his second term.

His health has periodically attracted public attention, including after the White House disclosed that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood flow in the legs

Earlier this year, White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella said Trump remained in 'excellent health', citing normal cardiac, pulmonary and neurological function.

According to the medical memorandum, Trump also scored 30 out of 30 on a cognitive assessment.

Trump has publicly described the results of his annual physical as 'perfect'.

There is no indication from the White House that Wolff's comments were prompted by any change in the president's medical condition.

Under the US Constitution, the vice president assumes the presidency if a sitting president dies, resigns or is otherwise unable to perform the duties of the office.

Vice President JD Vance is currently next in the constitutional line of succession.

Beyond that constitutional framework, discussions about hypothetical succession remain speculative.

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Longtime Trump Critic

Wolff has spent years reporting on Trump and has authored several books examining his presidency, including Fire and Fury and subsequent works focused on the White House.

His reporting and commentary have frequently drawn criticism from Trump and his allies, who have disputed aspects of his work.

The latest podcast appearance continues Wolff's longstanding commentary on Trump's leadership and political future.

The White House had not publicly responded to Wolff's remarks at the time of publication.

While the comments have generated discussion online, they remain the personal views of a political biographer speaking about a hypothetical scenario rather than any indication of an imminent event or official concern about the president's health.