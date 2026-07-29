A viral video showing a man apparently kicking a California sea lion has prompted a federal wildlife investigation, with authorities examining whether the incident breached laws protecting marine mammals.

The footage has ignited widespread condemnation, shifting attention from social media outrage to the legal consequences of interfering with protected wildlife.

The incident unfolded at La Jolla Cove in San Diego, one of California's best-known coastal habitats, where sea lions regularly haul themselves onto rocks and beaches to rest.

Video circulating online appears to show a man approaching a sea lion before repeatedly kicking at the animal as it attempts to move away. Another person filming the encounter can reportedly be heard laughing in the background.

Federal Authorities Examine Viral Footage

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement has confirmed that it is investigating the footage but has not released further details while the inquiry remains active. Officials have not publicly identified the individual seen in the video, nor have any charges been announced.

The investigation centres on whether the actions shown in the video amount to harassment or harm under the US Marine Mammal Protection Act, a federal law designed to safeguard species, including California sea lions, from disturbance by the public.

Protected Wildlife Is Not Meant to Be Approached

The footage has struck a nerve because it depicts behaviour that runs directly against long-standing wildlife guidance.

California sea lions are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which prohibits people from harassing, pursuing, injuring or otherwise disturbing marine mammals in the wild.

NOAA advises visitors to remain at least 50 feet from sea lions and other protected species to reduce stress and minimise dangerous interactions.

La Jolla Cove attracts thousands of visitors every year, many hoping to photograph the animals that gather along the shoreline. Wildlife experts have repeatedly warned that resting sea lions should not be approached, even when they appear calm. Human interference can trigger defensive behaviour, disrupt natural resting patterns and place both animals and people at risk. The sea lion appeared to be retreating rather than threatening anyone.

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Local Leaders Condemn Incident

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was among the first public officials to respond, describing the footage as deeply disturbing.

'This disgusting act of animal cruelty is unacceptable,' Gloria wrote on social media, adding that he had instructed local law enforcement to review the video alongside the federal investigation.

Federal investigators have not disclosed whether they have identified the individual shown in the footage. Their focus remains on establishing exactly what occurred and whether federal protections were violated.

Although the investigation is still in its early stages, the case has already renewed discussion about visitor behaviour at California's busiest wildlife viewing sites. Rangers and conservation agencies have long warned that animals resting on beaches are not stranded or abandoned. In most cases, they are behaving naturally and should be left undisturbed.

The online reaction has been swift, with millions of views helping spread awareness of the incident well beyond southern California. While public outrage often fades quickly, wildlife authorities hope the attention reinforces an important message about responsible behaviour around protected species.