The Government is set to publish its long-awaited Defence Investment Plan today, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying it will help keep the UK 'safe and secure long into the future.' However, the plan is already facing criticism after claims it falls well short of what the Ministry of Defence needs. The package is expected to total £14.5 billion over the next four years, but questions remain over how much of that is actually new funding.

Concerns have also been raised about whether the investment is enough to deal with the financial pressures facing the department, which had hoped the plan would help close a £28 billion gap in its accounts. While the Prime Minister has unveiled £5 billion for drones, defence insiders argue that very little of it represents fresh spending, fuelling concerns about Britain's military readiness and long-term defence commitments.

Questions Remain Over Funding Sufficiency

New Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis is reported to have failed in his efforts to secure a larger financial settlement from Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of the publication of the Defence Investment Plan.

Jarvis, who previously served as a major in the Parachute Regiment, is understood to have secured an extra £1 billion for the Ministry of Defence. However, Reeves reportedly refused to make wider spending cuts elsewhere to provide additional funding for defence.

The settlement is expected to total £14.5 billion over four years. Sir Keir had originally offered the Ministry of Defence an extra £13.5 billion over the same period, although ministry insiders claimed that only £10 billion counted as new money after what they described as 'Treasury trickery.'

The Prime Minister also announced £5 billion for drones over four years. However, defence insiders said that most of the funding had already been announced last year.

One insider claimed that only £1 billion was genuinely new funding. A defence source was highly critical of the announcement, saying the £5 billion injection amounted to less than two per cent of the Ministry of Defence's budget over the next four years.

The source said: 'This is hardly a revolution. It is utter f*****g waffle. We are still not learning the lessons from Ukraine.'

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Ministers Say Investment Will Strengthen Britain's Armed Forces

Despite the criticism, Sir Keir defended the announcement, describing the drone investment as a 'game-changing investment.'

He said: 'It will strengthen our Armed Forces on land, at sea and in the air, ensuring our servicemen and women have the cutting-edge capabilities they need to deter evolving threats and keep British people safe.'

According to the Ministry of Defence, the investment will support a range of drone technologies. These include 'highly complex autonomous mine-hunting drones to small quadcopter tactical drones, and low-cost kamikaze one-way attack drones.'

The funding announcement comes as concerns continue to grow over the state of Britain's defence finances. It also follows warnings that the UK has become a laughing stock among Nato allies because of its failure to meet defence promises.

Earlier this month, Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Richard Knighton warned that training and military missions would have to be reduced. The pressure on defence spending also saw Defence Secretary John Healey and Armed Forces Minister Al Carns resign this month in protest over constraints on the investment fund.

The Defence Investment Plan is expected to set out the Government's spending priorities for the coming years, but criticism over the level of new funding is likely to continue even as ministers argue the package will strengthen Britain's military capabilities.