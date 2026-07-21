A US official has warned that American forces do not have enough missiles to safely sustain operations in the ongoing war with Iran. The official also said the White House may not be aware of how severe the shortfall has become.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because they did not have authorisation to discuss the matter publicly, the official, described as having direct knowledge of stockpile assessments, made the remarks: 'We do not have enough to safely sustain operations, and I don't think the White House is aware of that,' the official said.

A Warning From Inside the Pentagon

The disclosure came as US forces carried out a ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran. The warning came amid discussions of a possible 'wider war' in the region, with the official saying any expanded offensive would be constrained by dwindling stockpiles rather than political will.

The Pentagon has not held a formal briefing on the conflict in two and a half months, leaving basic questions about strategy, losses and stockpile levels unanswered.

That silence has drawn criticism from lawmakers and commentators who argue the public deserves greater transparency about a conflict that has now stretched well beyond its original timeframe.

Tomahawks and Patriots Under Strain

Independent analysis from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) supports the concern. A CSIS review found more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles had been expended, alongside heavy use of JASSM and THAAD interceptors.

Each Tomahawk costs roughly $2.6 million, while each THAAD interceptor costs around $15.5 million, making rapid replacement both slow and expensive.

The CSIS analysis estimated it will take until at least 2030 to restore US missile stockpiles to prewar levels. Researchers described this as a multi-year 'window of vulnerability' for the United States and its allies.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 SAY IT AIN’T SO! Pentagon allegedly HIDING severe U.S. missile shortage from the White House!



Post-Iran war stockpiles are critically low on Patriots, Tomahawks, JASSMs & more.



Internal warnings have surfaced: “We do not have enough to safely sustain operations”, but of… pic.twitter.com/XFNTpiHn2p — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 21, 2026

Why Rebuilding the Arsenal Will Take Years

Production timelines add to the concern. Manufacturing a single Tomahawk reportedly takes around 47 months from order to delivery, while a JASSM takes roughly 48 months, according to industry estimates cited in previous reporting on the shortage.

That mismatch between wartime consumption and peacetime manufacturing capacity is central to why officials worry, even as strikes against Iran have continued into a second phase of the conflict.

Pentagon Denies Shortage, but Evidence Mounts

Not everyone inside the administration agrees with the bleak assessment. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters the US has 'no shortage of munitions' and that stockpiles allow the campaign to continue 'as long as we need to'.

Read more Trump Weighs Military Strikes on Iran as Nuclear Talks Near Collapse Trump Weighs Military Strikes on Iran as Nuclear Talks Near Collapse

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell has also dismissed shortage reports. He said America's military 'has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President's choosing'.

The gap between the anonymous official's warning and the Pentagon's public position leaves the true state of US stockpiles unclear. Neither side has released classified inventory figures to settle the dispute publicly, and both cannot be fully accurate at once.

Munitions used against Iran, including Tomahawks, Patriots and JASSMs, are the same systems the US would rely on in a future conflict involving China or North Korea. Analysts have warned continued depletion could leave America and its allies more exposed elsewhere while stocks are rebuilt, a process expected to take years rather than months.