MMA.INC, an Australia-based mixed martial arts firm backed by Donald Trump Jr., is actively pursuing US government contracts to train military personnel and law enforcement officers in combat techniques, in an attempt to tap into public defence budgets. The proposal comes amid broader scrutiny of how politically linked businesses seek access to federal funds, particularly in the defence sector.

American Ventures LLC, a Trump family-affiliated fund, led a December 2025 fundraising round that raised approximately £2.24 million ($3 million) for the company. Donald Trump Jr. serves as a strategic adviser and investor.

MMA Firm Eyes Military and Police Training Contracts

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According to reporting corroborated by Bloomberg, MMA.INC is developing a pilot programme in the United States focused on teaching grappling and close-combat techniques intended to help personnel subdue adversaries more effectively.

A person familiar with the matter said the firm is already seeking domestic partners and hopes to finalise the pilot scheme by the end of summer. If successful, the initiative could open the door to substantial defence funding streams, particularly as governments continue to invest heavily in training and readiness.

The involvement of Donald Trump Jr as a strategic adviser and investor adds a political dimension to the venture.

Key Figures Behind the Training Push

The proposed training programmes are expected to be led by John Kavanagh, a prominent figure in the mixed martial arts world best known for coaching Conor McGregor. Kavanagh, a co-founder of MMA.INC, is expected to bring his expertise in grappling and combat strategy to the initiative.

McGregor himself is also listed as an investor in the company, further elevating its profile. His involvement, however, has attracted attention beyond sport. The fighter has remained a controversial figure following a civil case in Ireland in which a jury found him liable for sexual assault in a civil verdict, a ruling he disputes.

Despite the controversy, McGregor has maintained a visible presence in political circles. He visited the Oval Office last year and publicly criticised Ireland's immigration policies, aligning himself with right-leaning political narratives.

Defence Funding and Political Connections Under Scrutiny

The MMA firm's push into defence contracts comes against a backdrop of existing financial links between Trump-affiliated ventures and US government funding. The Pentagon has awarded tens of millions of dollars in contracts and facilitated hundreds of millions more in loans to companies associated with 1789 Capital, where Donald Trump Jr is a partner.

These investments have included sectors deemed strategically important, such as rare-earth magnet production. The expansion into military training represents a new frontier, blending private sector innovation with national security priorities. No allegations of wrongdoing have been made.

The Rise of Alternative Combat Training Models

The proposal also reflects a broader trend towards incorporating mixed martial arts techniques into professional training environments. Law enforcement agencies and military units have increasingly explored alternative methods to improve physical readiness and non-lethal engagement. FBI Director Kash Patel invited UFC fighters for a combat instruction session at the agency's Quantico headquarters last month.

Supporters of MMA-based training argue that grappling techniques can reduce reliance on weapons and potentially lower the risk of fatal encounters. However, critics caution that without proper oversight, such methods could lead to inconsistent standards or unintended consequences in high-pressure situations.

The debate underscores a key tension: balancing innovation in training with the need for accountability and uniformity in public safety practices.

What This Means for Public Trust and Defence Spending

For taxpayers, the prospect of a privately backed MMA firm entering the defence contracting space raises important questions about how public funds are allocated. Defence budgets are among the largest areas of government spending, and decisions about training contracts carry significant financial and ethical implications.

The involvement of high-profile figures such as Donald Trump Jr and Conor McGregor adds further complexity, potentially shaping public perception of the initiative. While some may view the venture as a novel approach to modern training challenges, others may see it as an example of political influence extending into sensitive areas of government expenditure.

As MMA.INC. moves forward with its pilot programme, scrutiny is likely to intensify. Whether the company can translate its proposal into formal contracts will depend not only on the effectiveness of its training model but also on its ability to navigate regulatory, political, and public concerns.