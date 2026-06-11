Westminster was thrown into turmoil on Thursday, 11 June 2026, following the shock resignation of John Healey as Defence Secretary. The Cabinet minister stepped down with immediate effect, citing profound disagreements with Downing Street and the Treasury over the long-term funding settlement for the British armed forces.

In a letter that has sent a tremor through the Labour government cabinet, Healey accused the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his financial advisers of failing to provide the essential resources needed to secure the nation amid escalating global instability.

His exit marks the most significant departure since the party took power, exposing a deep, unresolved fracture between the Ministry of Defence and the Treasury.

At the heart of the crisis is the Defence Investment Plan, a roadmap intended to modernise military equipment, improve infrastructure and bolster force readiness. Healey claimed that despite months of negotiations, the government's settlement fell far short of what military planners deemed necessary to meet current threats.

His resignation is not merely a personnel issue; it serves as a public indictment of the government's approach to national security. The departure forces Sir Keir Starmer to confront a burgeoning defence-spending row that threatens to undermine his authority at a time when the UK's commitments to international allies and NATO are under intense scrutiny.

John Healey has resigned as Defence Secretary over Sir Keir Starmer’s failure to tackle the “rising threats facing the UK”



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Why Did John Healey Resign?

Healey confirmed his resignation in a public statement, saying he stepped down with 'great regret and reluctance'.

At the centre of the dispute is DIP. The programme was recommended following the Strategic Defence Review and is intended to provide a long-term roadmap for military spending across the United Kingdom.

According to Healey, the funding settlement eventually offered by the government fell far short of what military planners believed was necessary.

In his resignation letter, he wrote that Starmer had been 'unable' and the Treasury had been 'unwilling' to commit the resources required to defend the country amid what he described as rising threats.

The comments amount to an extraordinary public rebuke from a serving cabinet minister, particularly one responsible for national security and military preparedness.

Healey's Warning About Britain's Security

The most striking aspect of the John Healey resignation letter was not simply the announcement itself, but the warning attached to it.

Healey argued that without additional investment, Britain could face serious challenges in maintaining military readiness.

He wrote that the funding settlement would force decisions that could reduce the readiness of British forces, increase risks to personnel deployed on operations and potentially make the country less safe. That warning is likely to become a central issue in the ongoing Keir Starmer defence spending row.

Critics of the settlement argue that military threats have evolved rapidly in recent years, with growing concerns about European security, NATO commitments, cyber warfare, and global instability.

Supporters of tighter spending controls, however, maintain that government finances remain under pressure and that competing priorities must also be addressed.

What Is the Defence Investment Plan?

The Defence Investment Plan is intended to provide a comprehensive framework for military spending over the next ten years.

It follows extensive cross-government work completed earlier this year and was designed to address capability gaps identified during the Strategic Defence Review.

The plan covers future equipment procurement, infrastructure upgrades, force readiness and broader defence modernisation efforts.

However, the project has faced repeated delays amid disagreements over how much funding to allocate.

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Those delays have become a major factor in the current UK military spending dispute.

In his letter, Healey revealed he only received the full financial settlement earlier this week, shortly before submitting his resignation.

A Growing Rift Over Defence Spending

The resignation has highlighted broader tensions between defence officials and Treasury decision-makers.

Healey argued that the additional support provided through the settlement was heavily backloaded, meaning much of the funding would arrive later rather than during the immediate period when military readiness pressures are most acute.

He also expressed concern that spending would rise to only 2.68 per cent of GDP by 2030, despite the operational demands facing the armed forces today.

Those concerns place renewed attention on Britain's defence funding crisis and the ongoing debate about whether current spending plans are sufficient to meet future security challenges.

The issue is particularly sensitive given recent discussions among NATO allies about increasing defence expenditure in response to changing global threats.

Starmer's Own Defence Argument Referenced

In one of the most pointed sections of his resignation letter, Healey referenced remarks previously made by the Prime Minister.

He reminded Starmer of comments made during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, in which the Prime Minister argued strongly for strengthening Britain's defence capabilities.

'You know what defence needs,' Healey wrote.

The passage suggests the defence secretary believed there was a significant gap between the government's public messaging on national security and its willingness to commit additional resources. That accusation is likely to fuel further scrutiny of Labour's defence strategy in the weeks ahead.

The departure of Healey leaves a significant vacuum in the Cabinet. The coming weeks will likely see renewed scrutiny over whether the current administration can reconcile its fiscal policy with the harsh demands of global security.