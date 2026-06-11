Unless the Metropolitan Police come up with concrete evidence, Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, could remain without facing charges, rather than being brought before a court. This comes after reports emerged that monitoring measures on the German national were allegedly halted, after a court ruled that such surveillance was no longer required.

Brueckner is, however, expected to continue wearing an electronic ankle monitor, a device that was placed on him in September 2025 as part of a probationary supervision agreement.

However, that ankle monitor could become ineffective if Brueckner leaves Germany. In that scenario, The Sun reported that it would be significantly more difficult to track his movements, particularly if he relocates to another country.

'Once that surveillance stops who knows what will happen,' an unnamed source said to The Sun. 'He has a history of leaving the country when he faces suspicion so there is a very real danger he will disappear before the McCann case can ever get to court.'

Legal Uncertainty Surrounding Brueckner's Monitoring

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The Metropolitan Police are understood to be aware of the consequences if the court ruling on the monitoring of Brueckner is not overturned. An appeal has reportedly been lodged, and authorities are currently awaiting the outcome.

The case has been further complicated by Brueckner's earlier release from custody. The German national had been serving a prison sentence until September last year for raping a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in 2005. However, he was released after German authorities concluded there was insufficient legal basis to continue holding him, according to BBC News.

However, there was a potential legal route that could have returned Brueckner to prison. This stemmed from a 2023 incident in which the 49-year-old was accused of verbally abusing a prison officer. That case, which could have resulted in further imprisonment, was scrapped last week.

With regard to the Madeleine McCann case, Brueckner has not been charged. Authorities have acknowledged that they currently lack the evidentiary threshold required to formally arrest him and take him to trial.

Why Brueckner Remains the Prime Suspect

Although he maintains he is innocent, authorities were able to establish that Brueckner was in the vicinity of the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz, Portugal, when Madeleine McCann disappeared. Police confirmed that his mobile phone was near the area where the three-year-old was on holiday with her family.

Beyond that, there was also a witness, Helge Busching, who claimed that Brueckner made a disturbing remark while the two were discussing the McCann case.

'She didn't scream,' Brueckner allegedly said.

That statement alone was not sufficient to support criminal charges. Police have continued efforts to accelerate the investigation, including revisiting locations in Portugal and re-interviewing witnesses.

Brueckner's criminal history has been widely reported. According to People, he began committing sexual offences in the early 1990s. His convictions include the sexual abuse of children, as well as further cases involving indecent exposure.

These offences form part of the background that led authorities to monitor him closely, as investigators continue to pursue lines of inquiry in the Madeleine McCann case.

The latest update is that investigators have reportedly been handed a German dossier containing files linked to Brueckner, according to The Mirror. The contents of those documents have not been disclosed, and it remains unclear whether they will be sufficient to advance the case.