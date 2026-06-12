Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to attend Trooping the Colour 2026 as the Royal Family gathers in London for King Charles III's official birthday celebrations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to remain at their home in California while senior members of the Royal Family take part in one of the monarchy's most prominent annual events.

The King's Birthday Parade will take place on Saturday, 13 June, with more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians participating in the ceremonial display organised by the Household Division. The event begins at Horse Guards Parade before concluding with the traditional Royal Air Force flypast and balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan have not attended Trooping the Colour since 2019, and there has been no indication that they will return this year. Their expected absence reflects arrangements that have been in place since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020, with the event increasingly centred on working members of the Royal Family.

Sussexes Expected to Miss Trooping the Colour

The primary reason Prince Harry and Meghan are not expected to attend is that they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. Since stepping back from official duties and relocating to the United States, Harry and Meghan have not played a public role in Trooping the Colour celebrations. While they attended events linked to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, they were not included in the balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.

Since then, Buckingham Palace has restricted the balcony line-up to working members of the Royal Family who undertake official duties on behalf of the Crown. Under King Charles, the policy has remained in place and has become a defining feature of recent Trooping the Colour celebrations.

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Sussexes Absent Since 2019

Harry and Meghan last attended Trooping the Colour in June 2019, shortly after the birth of Prince Archie.

Since stepping back from royal duties the following year, they have returned to Britain for selected family occasions, including Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and funeral, but have not resumed participation in major ceremonial events associated with the monarchy.

Trooping the Colour remains one of the most significant events in the royal calendar, drawing large crowds to central London each year for the monarch's official birthday celebration.

Security Concerns Remain a Factor

Prince Harry has also spoken publicly about concerns regarding security arrangements for his family when visiting the United Kingdom.

Following the outcome of his legal challenge over protective security, Harry said in a BBC interview in 2025 that he could not currently see a situation in which he would bring Meghan and their children to Britain without suitable protection in place.

While security concerns may continue to influence family visits, they are not believed to be the primary reason for the Sussexes' expected absence from Trooping the Colour, where official ceremonial roles are now reserved for senior royals carrying out public duties.

As King Charles leads this year's celebrations, the public focus is expected to remain on the monarch, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior working royals. There has been no indication that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend, and Buckingham Palace has not announced any role for them in this year's proceedings.