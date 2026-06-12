Kyle Bevan, the man serving a life sentence for the murder of two-year-old Lola James, was stabbed to death inside HMP Wakefield in November 2025, and prosecutors now claim CCTV footage captured three fellow inmates leaving his cell in a 'satisfied, job-done mood' moments after the alleged attack.

The claim emerged during the murder trial of Mark Fellows, 45, Lee Newell, 57, and David Taylor, 64, who deny murdering Bevan. However, prosecutors allege the attack was a targeted killing inside one of Britain's highest-security prisons, while the defence contests the allegations.

CCTV Captured Suspects Leaving Cell After Attack

Leeds Crown Court heard that Bevan entered his prison cell on the evening of 4 November 2025 before the three defendants followed him inside.

According to prosecutor Jason Pitter KC, the men remained in the cell for less than five minutes before leaving. CCTV footage allegedly showed them emerging in what he described as a 'satisfied, job-done mood.'

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The following morning, prison staff discovered Bevan dead in his cell.

Jurors heard he suffered multiple stab wounds, including injuries to his jugular vein, aorta and heart. According to prosecutors, the attack involved more than one weapon.

Prison officer Justin Barrett told the court that when he first looked through the observation flap, Bevan appeared to be asleep.

'I opened his flap and checked — to me it looked like he was sleeping,' Barrett said.

After entering the cell and attempting to wake him, he noticed blood around Bevan's neck and realised he had died.

Why Kyle Bevan Was Serving a Life Sentence

Bevan was serving a life sentence for the murder of two-year-old Lola James, the daughter of his then-girlfriend, Sinead James. In 2023, a jury found him guilty of murdering the toddler after a prolonged and brutal assault while he was alone with her, and Sinead James was convicted of causing or allowing her daughter's death.

According to reports, Lola sustained more than 100 injuries across her body. Medical experts compared some of the injuries to those typically seen in major car crashes or severe falls. It was argued that Bevan assaulted the toddler over several hours before attempting to cover up what happened by cleaning the scene and blaming the family's dog.

However, a judge sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years, describing the attack as a prolonged and brutal abuse of trust.

Social Media Users Call It 'Prison Justice'

News of Bevan's death has generated strong reactions online, with many social media users openly describing the killing as a form of 'prison justice.'

One user wrote on X, 'Sounds like prison justice was served. Apparently, even convicted criminals believe children should be protected.' Another commented, 'Even the most hardened criminal considers a crime against a child to be the most heinous crime that can be done.'

Others described the killing as 'karma' and argued that fellow inmates had delivered justice for Lola when the legal system had failed to do so. Several posts praised the alleged attackers, while others suggested they deserved recognition for targeting a convicted child killer.

Not all reactions were supportive. Some users stressed that the three defendants remain on trial and that guilt should be determined in court rather than through public sentiment.

Furthermore, the trial continues at Leeds Crown Court, where jurors will hear further evidence about the circumstances surrounding Bevan's death and the role, if any, played by the three accused inmates.