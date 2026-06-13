A British couple has been banned from seeing their children after Spanish authorities found three young siblings alone at a resort in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol, with one of the children reportedly testing positive for cocaine.

The case has placed the unnamed 41-year-old man and 28-year-old woman in a criminal investigation into child abandonment, after police intervened at the Holiday World Resort where the children had been left without supervision.

Resort staff and police discovered the children, aged six months, one and four, unaccompanied in the hotel complex and alerted emergency services. The family had been staying at the large Holiday World resort, a sprawling tourist site made up of multiple hotels and apartments on Spain's southern coast, popular with international visitors and holidaymakers drawn to the region's year-round tourism industry.

Parenting Ban After Costa del Sol Abandonment Case

Spanish authorities confirmed that both parents were arrested following the discovery of the children, although police initially declined to comment on reports that one of the infants had tested positive for cocaine.

The Sun reported that local media later reported that the youngest child returned a positive result during hospital checks after all three siblings were taken to Málaga for medical assessment and protective care.

The children were found in conditions that prompted immediate intervention from emergency services, before being transferred into the care of regional social services in Andalusia. Officials have since confirmed that the British Consulate is working with local authorities on arrangements for the children's longer-term welfare and potential return to the United Kingdom.

Court documents from the High Court of Justice in Andalusia revealed that the parents have now accepted suspended prison sentences of one year and four months each, following a plea agreement in which they admitted the offence of child abandonment. A court spokesperson confirmed that the ruling was issued by Court No. 3 of the Investigating Division of the Court of First Instance in Torremolinos.

Alongside the suspended custodial sentences, the court imposed additional restrictions preventing the couple from exercising parental authority for a period of two years and eight months.

They are also prohibited from approaching the children within 500 metres for two years, a measure designed to ensure safeguarding while proceedings and welfare assessments continue.

Officials stated that the prison sentences have been suspended on condition that neither parent commits any further offences within a two-year period.

While the ruling concludes the immediate criminal process, it leaves open ongoing questions about the children's long-term care arrangements and whether further family court proceedings may follow once assessments are complete.

Welfare Protections for Tourist Children in Spain

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The case has raised concern in Spain about how child safety is handled in holiday resorts, especially large complexes where families stay in private rooms or apartments. The Holiday World Resort, where the children were found, is a big tourist site with more than 850 rooms and attracts many visitors every year.

Officials have not explained exactly how the children ended up alone or how long they were left without supervision before being found.

Social services in the Andalusia region are now taking care of the children, while Spanish authorities work with UK officials on what will happen to them next.

At this stage, the criminal case against the parents has largely been concluded in court, but the welfare investigation is still ongoing as officials decide the best long-term arrangements for the children.