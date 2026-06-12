The UK's defence spending plans have come under scrutiny after Defence Secretary John Healey and Armed Forces Minister Al Carns resigned from government, citing concerns over the scale and direction of planned military investment.

Carns, a former Royal Marine awarded the Military Cross, argued that Britain is investing too heavily in traditional military capabilities while modern conflicts increasingly rely on drones, autonomous systems and rapidly deployable technologies. In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, he warned that the UK continues to prioritise capabilities designed for previous conflicts while potential adversaries invest in newer and more agile systems.

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His departure came hours after Healey announced his own resignation, warning that the government's Defence Investment Plan 'falls well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time'. Starmer rejected those criticisms, insisting the plan contains the investment needed to modernise the armed forces and strengthen national security.

Carns Says UK Is Preparing for the Wrong Kind of War

In a strongly worded resignation letter, Carns said his concerns were shaped by conversations with military personnel and lessons emerging from the war in Ukraine.

Drawing on lessons from Ukraine, Carns argued that inexpensive drones and autonomous systems are reshaping modern warfare. In an April speech at the London Defence Conference, he said mass-produced drones now account for a significant share of battlefield casualties and can destroy far more expensive military equipment, challenging long-held assumptions about military procurement.

We owe those who serve the UK the kit to do the job and the loyalty to stand by them when it's done. We are failing on both.



I’ve spent my whole time in government making that case. Number 10 will not listen, so I am resigning as Minister for the Armed Forces.



Letter to the PM… pic.twitter.com/HDCIOcVsA5 — Al Carns (@AlistairCarns) June 11, 2026

While stressing that advanced ships, aircraft and conventional weapons remain essential, Carns argued Britain needs a better balance between high-end military platforms and newer technologies that can be produced and deployed more rapidly.

His concerns reflect a wider debate taking place across NATO as military planners reassess lessons from Ukraine. Several allied countries have increased investment in drones, autonomous systems and digital targeting networks after seeing how relatively low-cost technologies can have a significant impact on the battlefield.

Healey Focuses on Defence Spending

While Carns concentrated on how Britain is preparing for future conflicts, Healey's resignation focused primarily on the level of defence funding.

The outgoing defence secretary argued that growing threats facing the UK and its allies require a larger financial commitment than currently planned. He pointed to Britain's support for Ukraine, NATO obligations and wider security responsibilities as evidence that defence demands continue to increase.

My letter to the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/j9z9nmLCb1 — John Healey (@JohnHealey_MP) June 11, 2026

Healey said the Defence Investment Plan would raise spending to 2.68 per cent of GDP by 2030 but argued that this would still fall short of what is needed to meet future security challenges. He also referenced intelligence assessments suggesting Russia could potentially be in a position to threaten NATO territory by the end of the decade.

Starmer Defends Government Strategy

Responding to the resignations, Starmer said the government had already delivered the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War and remained committed to further investment.

The prime minister said the Defence Investment Plan would provide long-term certainty for the armed forces and the defence industry while supporting military modernisation.

Dan Jarvis MBE MP @DanJarvisMBE has been appointed as Secretary of State for Defence @DefenceHQ. pic.twitter.com/0FcQsWr7aP — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) June 11, 2026

The resignations have exposed a rare public disagreement at the top of government over the future direction of Britain's armed forces. While ministers remain committed to increasing defence spending, the debate highlighted by Carns centres on whether investment is being directed towards the technologies most likely to shape future conflicts.