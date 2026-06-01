The United States is projected to become a majority non-white nation by 2050 according to US Census Bureau projections. Non-Hispanic white Americans make up 57.5 per cent of the population in the most recent July 2025 estimates. Projections indicate this share will fall to about 47 per cent by 2050 and 44 per cent by 2060.

At that point Americans who are Hispanic, Black, Asian, multiracial or from other backgrounds would collectively form the majority for the first time. The figures have prompted discussion in news outlets and on social media platforms.

Decline From Historical Highs to Current Levels

Four decades ago, in 1980, non-Hispanic whites constituted roughly 80 per cent of the American population. Their share has declined consistently. Census Bureau projections show the non-Hispanic white population as the only major racial or ethnic group expected to decrease in absolute numbers over the coming decades.

It is forecast to drop by nearly 19 million people from its 2016 level, reaching 179 million by 2060. The 2023 series of national population projections supplies the detailed modelling. These changes align with patterns observed in other nations with low fertility and significant immigration.

A simple timeline shows the pace: the share stood at 80 per cent in 1980, stands at 57.5 per cent today and is heading toward 47 per cent in 2050.

States Heading Towards Majority-Minority Status

Beneath the national trend lie marked regional differences. Census-based analyses suggest as many as 16 states will have non-white majorities by 2050. Specific forecasts in a New York Post article include a white share of 46 per cent in New York, 37 per cent in New Jersey and 45 per cent in Connecticut.

Florida is expected to reach 39 per cent, Georgia 37 per cent and Arizona 43 per cent, while Illinois, Oklahoma and Washington are each projected at 49 per cent. In 2000 only three states had white populations below 50 per cent.

By 2020 the number had increased to six. Projections point to as many as 24 states reaching that status by 2060. West Virginia provides a clear contrast, with its white share expected to remain high at 86 per cent in 2050.

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Factors Behind the Demographic Evolution

Several factors explain the projected shift. International migration continues to add population from outside the United States, while internal migration redistributes people within its borders. Birth rates also play a part, with the non-Hispanic white population now experiencing more deaths than births because of its older average age. In comparison, the Hispanic population is projected to grow to between 25 and 28 per cent of the total by 2050, non-Hispanic Black Americans to 13 to 14 per cent and non-Hispanic Asian Americans to 8 to 9 per cent.

The Census Bureau's assumptions regarding future levels of net international migration are particularly influential in determining how quickly the change occurs. Posts circulating on Instagram have summarised these projections, with one noting that 'the United States is projected to become majority non-white for the first time by 2050, largely through immigration', and providing the expected shares for major groups.

The projections therefore point to an ongoing transformation in the demographic character of the United States. By the middle of the century the nation will have a racial and ethnic composition that differs substantially from earlier periods.