A simple conversation between neighbours has exposed a worrying scam that could affect homeowners and renters alike. Residents in California's East Bay have discovered that fraudsters are using TikTok to advertise homes for rent without the owners' knowledge. In some cases, the properties are occupied by families who had no idea their addresses were being promoted online.

The discovery has triggered a police investigation and renewed warnings about the risks of sending money or personal information to unverified landlords.

The scam came to light in San Leandro when resident Richard Mellor noticed an unfamiliar man examining a neighbouring property. According to Mellor, the man arrived on a scooter and asked whether anyone lived at the house. He then asked if a room was available to rent. The encounter seemed unusual. Mellor decided to speak with his neighbour, John Shaddle, who has lived in the area for nearly three decades. What they found next was even more surprising.

A Home Listed Without the Owner's Knowledge

After searching online, Shaddle discovered that his property had been advertised as a rental. The listing offered accommodation for $800 a month with a $500 deposit. Shaddle said the description did not accurately reflect his property and appeared to have been generated artificially.

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He said he was shocked to see his own address being promoted online. Shaddle contacted the phone number attached to the listing. According to him, the person responded quickly and asked whether he wanted to rent the property. Shaddle replied that the house belonged to him. He later reported the listing to TikTok and the San Leandro Police Department.

Before the listing was removed, it had already attracted significant attention. The post reportedly received more than 140 likes and several comments from people expressing interest in the property. That raised concerns that potential renters could send deposits or personal information believing the advert was genuine.

Shaddle said he would never have known about the listing if his neighbour had not spoken to him. He also worried that someone could have been financially harmed by the scam.

More Properties Found Nearby

After finding the false advert, Shaddle began searching for other suspicious listings. He said he discovered several additional properties in the neighbourhood that appeared to have been advertised in a similar way. The findings suggested that the issue may not have been limited to a single address. Police have not released details about how many properties may have been affected.

The San Leandro Police Department confirmed it is aware of the fraudulent listings. In a statement, police said it appears the person responsible may be operating outside the US. Authorities have not announced any arrests. Investigators continue to examine the listings and the methods used to publish them.

TikTok Responds

After enquiries from local media, TikTok deactivated the profile linked to the listing. In a statement, the company said its Community Guidelines strictly prohibit deceptive behaviour and attempts to defraud people. TikTok added that it proactively removes the majority of scam-related content and takes action when such material is identified on the platform.

Housing officials say renters should take extra care before sending money to anyone advertising a property online.

Derek Barnes, Chief Executive Officer of the East Bay Rental Housing Association, advised prospective tenants to verify both the property and the owner before making any payment. He said renters should confirm the address, verify the property owner or manager and arrange to view the accommodation before handing over money. Barnes warned that fraudulent listings can be used to collect deposits as well as personal information. Victims may unknowingly provide sensitive details through fake rental applications.

A Growing Concern for Homeowners

For homeowners, the scam can create confusion and unwanted attention from prospective tenants arriving at their properties. For renters, the risks can be much greater. A convincing advert, a genuine address and a seemingly responsive contact can make a fraudulent listing appear legitimate.

Authorities are urging people to proceed carefully. Before sending money, sharing personal details or signing any agreement, renters should independently verify the property and the person claiming to represent it. The San Leandro case serves as a reminder that not every online listing is what it appears to be. Sometimes, the homeowner may be discovering the advert at exactly the same time as everyone else.