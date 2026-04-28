The row between the Trump administration and ABC has reached a new legal threshold. The Federal Communications Commission issued an order directing Disney's eight owned-and-operated television stations to file their broadcast licence renewals ahead of schedule. The move has been described as an act of government overreach by press freedom advocates and the FCC's sole Democratic commissioner.

The licences were not due to come up for renewal until 2028 at the earliest, and the stations have 30 days to comply with the FCC's order. The move marks a significant escalation in the administration's ongoing pressure campaign against the Disney-owned network. The FCC's action, however, is not directly tied to host Jimmy Kimmel's recent monologue; a source told NBC News it stems from a year-long investigation into Disney's DEI practices, with the political fallout over Kimmel's comments accelerating the process.

A Joke That Lit the Fuse

The flashpoint was a monologue aired on the 23 April episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, in which the host quipped that First Lady Melania Trump had the glow of an 'expectant widow' during a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner sketch. Two days later, an armed man charged through a security perimeter outside the real event's ballroom before being apprehended. The suspect, identified by authorities as California resident Cole Tomas Allen, has been charged with attempting to assassinate Trump and faces two additional felony counts, according to the Department of Justice.

Both the President and the First Lady responded on social media. Melania Trump wrote that Kimmel's 'hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country,' adding that his monologue 'isn't comedy' and that his words 'are corrosive and deepen the political sickness within America.' The President, posting on Truth Social, called on Disney and ABC to fire Kimmel immediately.

Kimmel, for his part, did not back down. He addressed the backlash at the top of his Monday night show, describing the remark as 'a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am,' and stating it was 'not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination.'

DEI, Not Just Kimmel

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, had already signalled his intent in April. Carr told Fox News that if evidence showed Disney 'were engaged in race- and gender-based discrimination, that's a very serious issue at the FCC, that could fundamentally go to their character qualifications to even hold a licence.'

The agency has not revoked a US broadcast licence in more than 40 years.

'A Political Stunt'

The lone Democratic commissioner on the FCC, Anna Gomez, was unequivocal in her condemnation. Gomez said in a statement: 'This is unprecedented, unlawful, and going nowhere. It is a political stunt and it won't stick. Companies should challenge it head-on. The First Amendment is on their side.'

Trump's FCC is moving to review and potentially revoke Disney and ABC's broadcast licenses.



This comes as Trump demands ABC fire Jimmy Kimmel for a joke he made on his late-night show. pic.twitter.com/AjF74VmOfV — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 28, 2026

Press freedom advocates echoed that view. Seth Stern, chief of advocacy for the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said in a statement: 'The First Amendment and the FCC's mandate do not permit the agency to use broadcast licences as weapons to punish broadcasters for constitutionally protected content they air.'

Any effort to revoke the licences would be time-consuming and take place in court, where Disney could cite First Amendment protections. Even if the FCC were successful, the move would not remove ABC from the airwaves. Disney shares slipped around 1 per cent on the news in Tuesday morning trading.

The FCC's move against Disney's broadcast licences represents one of the most direct uses of regulatory power against a major US broadcaster in decades. Should it advance, the case is likely to set a significant legal precedent on the limits of government authority over media companies — and on the boundaries of First Amendment protection in an era of mounting political pressure on the press.